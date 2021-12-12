Don't gaslight me on my leg and tell me it's raining

Americans are aware of the term "gaslighting." Repeat a lie enough times, and people begin to wonder about their sense of reality. It is a tactic used by Democrats and the progressive left to effectively brainwash sizable numbers of the population into believing their lies. Unfortunately, unless those lies are uttered under oath or spoken as truth to federal law enforcement agencies, there is no penalty for intentionally misleading the American public.

The list of these phony non-events grows daily. Jussie Smollett's never-believable hoax (at least to folks with a lick of sense) foisted upon the city of Chicago cost the windy city over $130,000 to investigate. While the disgraced actor's story had more holes in it than Swiss cheese, the legitimacy granted it by people such as Kamala Harris, who called Smollett's plight a "modern-day lynching," and Joe Biden's "What happened today to @Jussie Smollett must never be tolerated in this country" allowed the actor's hoax to continue to be played out publicly until his inevitable conviction, though questionable actors such as BLM state that the verdict is a sham because "police always lie."

At the time immediately after Smollett's attack, President Trump took a more prudent approach, stating, "If true, it doesn't get much worse than this." Notice that neither Biden nor Harris prefaced their incendiary remarks with "if true." Whether or not our two highest elected officials actually believed Smollett's nonsense is not important. They publicly supported and lent credence to the hoax, thus ensuring that it would be played out before the entire nation.

No one in memory has been more maligned by politician and media lies than Donald Trump. From the Russian collusion/obstruction farce, the phony Steele dossier, and two sham impeachments to and unwarranted blame for the devastation of the COVID-19 virus, Trump was never given a moment's peace by a bloodthirsty press. Countless millions of dollars of taxpayer money were spent on the Mueller investigation and other witch hunts promulgated by mendacious politicians such as Hillary Clinton, Jerrold Nadler, and Adam Schiff, all of whom failed to demonstrate any fraud or criminality on the part of Mr. Trump. That he chooses to continue to fight back against the legions of lies written and spoken about him says much about the strength of his character.

This past week, possibly in feigned tribute to Steven Sondheim, the marvelous songwriter/composer who died recently, Hillary Clinton was sent in and thoroughly beclowned herself by reading her intended 2016 victory speech as part of a "Master Class" she is giving on the power of resilience. It can only be assumed that we are meant to see the wonders that her election would have provided the nation in this ultimate gaslighting attempt. While details of Mr. Sondheim's funeral are unpublished at this time, it is rumored that he, barely cooled to room temperature and freshly interred, can be heard spinning through six feet of covering soil and newly placed sod. "Send in the Clowns," indeed.

While gaslighting fittingly defines what is happening in our fallacious media and the utterances of a high percentage of Democrat politicians, there is an old expression that sums it up even better: "Don't piss on my leg and tell me it's raining." Perhaps their obsession with the nonsense of climate change has made the left unable to recognize the color of the precipitation, but you won't fool me with yellow rain.

Image: Chris Dodds via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.