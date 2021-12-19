CT Senator Blumenthal pleads ignorance for helping Communist Party USA celebrate its 102nd anniversary

I already have a very low opinion of Senator Richard Blumenthal for his lie about having served in Vietnam, aka stolen valor, and his left-wing voting record. But I don’t think the senator, a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, is stupid enough to have attended as a celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Communist Party USA “surprise guest” without realizing it was a celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the Communist Party USA. Yet, that’s what he is doing.

I wrote about the Senator gushing that he was “excited and proud” to be there 5 days ago. Yet now he claims:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday that, had he known that the awards ceremony in which he gave remarks last weekend was linked to the Communist Party, he would not have attended. He made an appearance at the Connecticut People's World Committee Amistad Awards on Saturday to give three people special recognition certificates from the U.S. Senate. The CPWC is an affiliate of the Communist Party USA and the Marxist People’s World news site. "My understanding was that this ceremony was strictly a labor event," Blumenthal told the Hartford Courant. "If I had known the details, I wouldn’t have gone. … Let me just say very emphatically, I’m a Democrat and a strong believer in American capitalism. I have been consistently a Democrat and a strong supporter and believer in American capitalism."

But he was right there in room, as this picture from a now-deleted Facebook video shows:

Facebook video screen grab.

And here is what was said there as he was being introduced:

Some highlights of Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and his introducer at the Connecticut People’s World Committee, an affiliate of Communist Party USA. pic.twitter.com/w5CvV7tGzy — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 15, 2021

Notice he referred to “this cause” after being introduced at a communist event, and after his speech, the MC emphasized the communist party.

As Nick Arama noted at RedState,

he’s at a recruitment event. “If you are not already part of the Communist Party, we invite you to participate and contribute and join,” Bergmann said after Blumenthal’s speech concluded. “There’s more and more people talking about socialism in this country as it becomes more and more clear that capitalism is not going to work for our future.” McManus similarly urged attendees to “join the Communist Party in this epic time as we make good trouble to uproot systemic racism, retool the war economy, tax the rich, address climate change, secure voting rights, and create a new socialist system that puts people, peace, and planet before profits.”

Blumenthal, who inherited wealth of at least a hundred million dollars, is a lying wesel who thinks we are stupid enough to buy a totally implausible excuse. How the voters of Connecticut can tgwice elect such a wretched specimen of humanity is beyond me.