COVID Vaccines pose 7 times higher death risk than COVID for young people, Japanese experts warn

Japan is adding heart inflammation warnings to COVID vaccine labels. Authorities there approved a plan to print a list of “serious side effects,” including myocarditis, on COVID-19 vaccine labels. The decision was made earlier this month by a panel of experts from the Japanese health ministry and will apply to labels of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Japanese health ministry also requires hospitals to carry out a detailed and strict reporting of any adverse events within 28 days following vaccination.

Concerns have been raised in Japan about the risks of myocarditis in young men following injection with the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, and experts there have warned that the vaccines pose a 7 times higher risk of death than the virus itself for people in their 20s ( Vaccines pose 7 times higher death risk than COVID for young people, Japanese experts warn - LifeSite (lifesitenews.com) ).

Japan has also been more transparent about the content of the so-called vaccines than has been typical in other countries so far. Instructions on vaccination with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna products published on the health ministry’s website include a warning that these products “contain an additive that has never been used in a vaccine before.” ( 000791158.pdf (mhlw.go.jp) )

Meanwhile, reported cases of adverse events continue to rise dramatically, including in the U.S. ( https://openvaers.com/covid-data ).

