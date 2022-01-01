COVID is proving to be a very useful disease for the bad guys

COVID-19 is a dream come true for every Marxist and would-be globalist aristocrat throughout the world. The governments of all freedom-loving democracies have been transformed, virtually overnight, into oppressive authoritarian regimes, seemingly while we slept. Evidence, however, that the COVID pandemic may not have been just an unfortunate set of circumstances is starting to accumulate.

Six months ago, it was revealed that a scientist with connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the People’s Liberation Army, may have been trying to develop a vaccine long before the COVID virus “escaped” the confines of the institute. According to a June 4th article in the New York Post:

A Chinese Communist Party military scientist who got funding from the National Institutes of Health filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in February last year — raising fears the shot was being studied even before the pandemic became public, according to a new report. Zhou Yusen, a decorated military scientist for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who worked alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as US scientists, filed a patent on Feb. 24 2020, according to documents obtained by The Australian.

Zhou died under “mysterious circumstances” a short time later.

Add to that what we’ve recently learned about the NIH providing grant money to facilitate “gain of function” research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab and you certainly come up with a strange mix of coincidences. It’s bad enough that we’re funding the Chinese military through interest payments on our debt, but now we’re directly sending them grant money from the NIH?

Whatever the truth turns out to be, it can’t be good. Creating a dangerous virus and perhaps a vaccine to prevent the infection calls to mind several possible scenarios and almost all of them are sinister. At the top of the list would be the “conspiracy theory” that the CCP was developing a bioweapon and the means to protect themselves from it.

Image: Police, complete with zip-tie handcuffs, preparing to check diners’ vaccine papers in New York (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

Perhaps the CCP had not yet finished working on the vaccine when the pathogen broke containment. To deflect suspicion away from themselves as the virus spread, the CCP had to fabricate a story that became the “wet market” saga and anyone who said otherwise was quickly made to disappear. That they were abetted in this deception by the WHO, the US media, and a good size chunk of the US government is appalling.

As we began to recognize that COVID does not share aspects of its ancestry with other coronaviruses and that it has other tell-tale signs of having been created in a lab, an apparent mainstream media blackout about that information was also begun. Additionally, a predisposition to absolve the Chinese government of any wrongdoing and even attribute their motives to altruism continues to this day. You must have an agenda to go that far out on a limb to defend the actions of the CCP.

Even those who will now admit that there is something not quite right about the virus have difficulty making the leap from Chinese civilian blunders to reckless military schemes. In China, there is no blurred line between what is a civilian enterprise and what is the province of the People’s Liberation Army because there is no line to blur. What happened in the Wuhan lab was always under the watchful eye, if not the full control, of the CCP and its army.

We must understand that communism can only survive through fear, cruelty, and coercion. COVID’s death toll pales in comparison to the purges of Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot, just to name a few. The nature of communism is no different today than it was twenty, fifty, or a hundred years ago. Its resurgence is due, at least in part, to American debt.

If there was no wrongdoing at the Wuhan lab, the players involved would open their books and welcome the scrutiny of the international community. That is clearly not happening and even with Joe Biden’s new “commitment” to investigate, there seems to be very little interest, within the United States government, in finding out what really occurred. Maybe that’s because they already know.

Frank Liberato is a pseudonym.