Challenging the Associated Press on their false claim about consensus on vaccination of children against COVID

A week ago, I wrote this article regarding the false claim by the Associated Press about an imaginary consensus on vaccination of children against COVID.

I have just followed this up with the following letter sent to the Associated Peress:

Dear Fact Checker:

On December 15, 2021, Associated Press ran an article titled “How a Kennedy Built an Anti-Vaccine Juggernaut Amidst Covid-19.”

The article, written by Michelle Smith, discussed the efforts of Robert Kennedy, Jr. to warn against what he perceives are the risks associated with the current Covid vaccines, and particularly how those risks pertain to children.

The second paragraph of the piece reads as follows:

“‘It is criminal medical malpractice to give a child one of these vaccines,’ Kennedy contended, according to a video of the event, one of his many assertions that ignored or went against legal, scientific and public health consensus.”

The obvious implication of the above is that there exists a broad positive consensus on the issue of vaccinating children against Covid-19.

This claim, however, is demonstrably untrue. Anybody who takes the trouble to do even a little research will quickly find out that no such consensus exists.

This is very easy to show. To wit, less than a week before the Associated Press filed its report an international conference was held. It was co-sponsored by an organization called Global Covid Summit, which is an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists “committed to speaking truth about Covid pandemic research and treatment.” This organization has more than fifteen thousand members from around the globe, many of whom are recognized as top experts in their fields.

The organization’s website prominently features a post titled: “Over 15,000 Physicians and Scientists Reach Consensus on Vaccinating Children and Natural Immunity.”

It opens with the following paragraph:

“Consensus is clear among MDs and medical PhDs: following 20 months of exhaustive research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared worldwide, they conclude that healthy children and COVID recovered should be excluded from vaccine mandates and social restrictions.”

On December 11, the Global Covid Summit held a symposium whose main purpose was to speak against mass vaccination of children against Covid. One after another the speakers argued that vaccinating children against this disease does not make sense from a medical and scientific point of view. On the contrary, it was shown that vaccinating healthy children against this disease poses undue dangers and goes against the principles of science, good medicine, and common sense.

One of the participants at this event was Dr. Robert Malone, who delivered a statement via livestream. Dr. Malone is one of the best known and accomplished vaccine scientists in the world today. Here is a brief summary of his credentials:

Dr. Malone is the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines: fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. Dr. Malone has authored approximately 100 scientific publications with over 12,000 citations of his work. He has been an invited speaker at over 50 conferences and has sat on or served as chairperson on HHS and DoD committees. He currently sits as a non-voting member on the NIH ACTIV committee, which is tasked with managing clinical research for a variety of drug and antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Here are some of the things Dr. Malone had to say about vaccinating children against Covid:

I ask you to ask yourself, as a fellow parent, if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history. There is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives. The risk/benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children. [M]y strong recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children.

You can read the full text of Dr. Malone’s statement here.

Dr. Malone’s position is shared and endorsed by thousands upon thousands of experts and health professionals who are members of Global Covid Summit.

You can read their position, which is known as the Rome Declaration, at this link. This is what it says about Covid vaccines for children:

RESOLVED, THAT HEALTHY CHILDREN SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO FORCED VACCINATION

Negligible clinical risks from SARS-CoV-2 infection exist for healthy children under eighteen.

from SARS-CoV-2 infection exist for healthy children under eighteen. Long term safety of the current COVID vaccines in children cannot be determined prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children.

prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children. Children risk severe, adverse events from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children.

from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children. Healthy, unvaccinated children are critical to achieving herd immunity . Natural immunity is proven to tolerate infection, benefiting community protection while there is insufficient data to assess whether Covid vaccines assist herd immunity.

Not only do these health professionals oppose mass vaccination of children, but they also believe that it is critical that children acquire natural immunity by being exposed to the live virus so that broader herd immunity can be achieved.

At the bottom of the statement, you can view photos and brief biographies of some of the prominent co-signers of this declaration, many of whom are among the world’s most respected authorities in their respective fields of endeavor.

The declaration ends with the statement informing us that this document has been signed by “thousands more physicians, medical scientists and researchers from around the globe.”

Their view is shared by additional hundreds of thousands of physicians, scientists and health professionals across the world who know that the risks of vaccinating children against Covid far exceed the risks posed by the disease itself (which are extremely small for healthy children). Among those who hold this view is also Professor Luc Montaigner – a virologist – who won the 2008 Nobel Prize in medicine for his discovery of the virus that causes AIDS.

The sheer number of scientists, doctors, and medical professional who oppose mass vaccination of children against Covid clearly shows that there exists no positive consensus on this question. Quote to the contrary, there are large numbers of highly competent and accomplished medical practitioners who strongly reject this notion.

By spreading misinformation about the alleged “consensus,” the AP’s false reporting will result in serious harm as some parents will believe what they read and rush to have their children vaccinated. Some of those children will experience serious side effects and some of them will die. The deaths of those healthy children will be unnecessary, because they were never in real danger from the coronavirus in the first place.

By falsely claiming there is a consensus, the Associated Press is spreading untruths on a sensitive subject. We, therefore, request that you investigate this matter, check the facts, and issue an appropriate evaluation of the AP’s attempt at misinformation.

May we suggest a wording that accurately reflects the reality of the situation:

In an Associated Press article titled “How a Kennedy Built an Anti-Vaccine Juggernaut Amidst Covid-19,” which ran on December 15, 2021, it was implied that there exists a broad positive consensus on vaccination of children against Covid-19. This statement is wholly false as no such consensus exists. There are tens of thousands scientists, doctors and medical professionals across the globe who oppose mass vaccination of healthy children. Some of them are members of an international association called the Global Covid Summit which has more than fifteen thousand members from around the world. You can read their position on the subject of children vaccination against Covid in a document titled “Over 15,000 Physicians and Scientists Reach Consensus on Vaccinating Children and Natural Immunity,” which you can access at this link.

We would be grateful if would acknowledge this email, and we are looking forward to your fact check of this instance of attempted misinformation by the Associated Press.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’.