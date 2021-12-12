Biden blames Kentucky tornado damage on 'climate change' to score political points

Like a broken-down vaudeville performer of old, Joe Biden has just a few acts in his repertoire and he’s sticking to them. One of those acts that he drags act as often as possible is climate change. So it was that, after the terrible damage when a tornado devastated Mayfield, Kentucky, Biden immediately said that the tornado is proof of global warming. (Other Democrats piled on with the same message.) However, the reality is that extreme weather events are getting less frequent.

More than 40 tornadoes touched down in a six-state region on Friday night, with the greatest damage centered on Mayfield, Kentucky. As of this writing, the death toll stands at 70 but it’s expected to rise as collapsed buildings are excavated. The disaster was a reminder that Nature is the most powerful force on earth.

As the Oval Office’s occupant, Biden was, of course, expected to make a statement. Instead of contenting himself with opining about the tragedy, offering the nation’s condolences, and promising to use the power of his office to help those hurt by the tragedy, Biden instantly dragged climate change into the mix:

While speaking to reporters and virtually assessing the tornado damage from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden was asked whether he “could conclude that these storms and the intensity have to do with climate change.” “All I know is that the intensity of the weather across the board has some impacts as a consequence of the warming of the planet and climate change,” Biden said. “The specific impact on these specific storms, I can’t say at this point.” “I’m going to be asking the EPA and others to take a look at that,” Biden added. “The fact is that we all know everything is more intense when the climate is warming. Everything. And obviously it has some impact here, but I can’t give you a quantitative read on that.”

The problem with that statement is that it’s not true. Despite media hysteria, the data are reasonably clear that we’re currently in a phase of fewer extreme disasters.

If you want a very simple proof of that, look at a leftist website that offers a post listing the “top ten worst storms of all time.” Few are modern. The years in which they struck were 1737, 1839, 1876, 1881, 1882, 1897, 1970, 1975, 1991, 2008. Most were centered in the Indian subcontinent and China. NBC offered a similar list in 2008: 1584, 1737, 1839, 1876, 1881, 1882, 1897, 1970, 1975, 1991. Most of these predated the true rise of modern CO2 emissions.

A more scientific approach comes from Watts Up With That’s “Everything Climate” site which shows, using actual data, that tornadoes, in fact, “are getting less dangerous.”

This historical tornado data, show that the number of all categories of tornadoes has been declining for the past 45 years and the number of strong tornadoes, F3 or higher, has been dramatically declining for the past 45 years. In 2017-2018, the U.S. set a record for the longest period in tornado history without a tornado death, despite the dramatic increase in US population since 1950. In 2017-2018, the U.S. set a record for the longest period in tornado history without an F3 or stronger tornado.

The fact that Friday’s tornadoes struck with great force and caused scores of deaths does not change the overall trend.

The same site, incidentally, shows that hurricanes are not getting worse but, instead, are following the same trend as those seen in tornadoes: long periods without major strikes and infrequent hurricanes overall. Finally, again in the same vein, there’s no evidence that drastic floods are increasing. And if you doubt that, just look at the number of rich leftists, from Obama and Biden on down, who have bought fabulously expensive beachfront property. No matter what they tell us, they don’t believe it themselves.

What happened in Kentucky is heartbreaking but it’s the same kind of thing that Nature has doled out since the dawn of time. While I believe it’s incumbent on us to keep the earth clean for our benefit and that of succeeding generations, we are not more powerful than the universe, the galaxy, the solar system, or the earth’s atmosphere itself. And for Biden to cheapen a terrible tragedy with cheap and inaccurate political talk...well, who would expect more from that man?