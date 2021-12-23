Associated Press lying about consensus on COVID vaccines for children

On 15 December the Associated Press (AP), one of the world’s premier wire services, ran a lengthy report titled “How a Kennedy Built an Anti-Vaccine Juggernaut Amidst Covid-19.”

The report, written by Michelle Smith, examined the efforts of Robert Kennedy, Jr. to warn against what he perceives are the risks associated with the current Covid vaccines, and particularly how those risks pertain to children.

The second paragraph of the AP’s piece reads as follows:

“It is criminal medical malpractice to give a child one of these vaccines,” Kennedy contended, according to a video of the event, one of his many assertions that ignored or went against legal, scientific and public health consensus.

The clear implication of the above is that there exists a broad positive consensus on the issue of vaccinating children against Covid-19.

This claim, however, is demonstrably untrue. Anybody who takes the trouble to do even a little research will quickly find out that no such consensus exists.

This is very easy to show. To wit, less than a week before the Associated Press filed its report an international conference was held. It was co-sponsored by an organization called Global Covid Summit, which is an international alliance of physicians and medical scientists “committed to speaking truth about Covid pandemic research and treatment.” This organization has more than fifteen thousand members from around the globe, many of whom are recognized as top experts in their fields.

The organization’s website prominently features a post titled: “Over 15,000 Physicians and Scientists Reach Consensus on Vaccinating Children and Natural Immunity.”

It opens with the following paragraph:

“Consensus is clear among MDs and medical PhDs: following 20 months of exhaustive research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared worldwide, they conclude that healthy children and COVID recovered should be excluded from vaccine mandates and social restrictions.”

On December 11, the Global Covid Summit held a symposium whose main purpose was to speak against mass vaccination of children against Covid. One after another the speakers argued that vaccinating children against this disease does not make sense from a medical and scientific point of view. On the contrary, it was shown that vaccinating healthy children against this disease poses undue dangers and goes against the principles of science, good medicine, and common sense.

One of the participants at this event was Dr. Robert Malone, who delivered a statement via livestream. Dr. Malone is one of the best known and accomplished vaccine scientists in the world today. Here is a brief summary of his credentials:

Dr. Malone is the original inventor of mRNA vaccination as a technology, DNA vaccination, and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA platform delivery technologies. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines: fundamental DNA and RNA/mRNA vaccine technologies. Dr. Malone has authored approximately 100 scientific publications with over 12,000 citations of his work. He has been an invited speaker at over 50 conferences and has sat on or served as chairperson on HHS and DoD committees. He currently sits as a non-voting member on the NIH ACTIV committee, which is tasked with managing clinical research for a variety of drug and antibody treatments for COVID-19.

Here are some of the things Dr. Malone had to say about vaccinating children against Covid:

I ask you to ask yourself, as a fellow parent, if you want your own child to be part of the most radical medical experiment in human history. [T]he reason they’re giving you to vaccinate your child is a lie. Your children represent no danger to their parents or grandparents. It’s actually the opposite. Their immunity, after getting COVID, is critical to save your family, if not the world from this disease. There is no benefit for your children or your family to be vaccinating your children against the small risks of the virus, given the known health risks of the vaccine that as a parent, you and your children may have to live with for the rest of their lives. The risk/benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children. [M]y strong recommendation to you is to resist and fight to protect your children. [emphases added]

You can read the full text of Dr. Malone’s statement here.

Dr. Malone’s position is shared and endorsed by thousands upon thousands of experts and health professionals who are members of Global Covid Summit.

You can read their position, which is known as the Rome Declaration, at this link. This is what it says about Covid vaccines for children:

RESOLVED, THAT HEALTHY CHILDREN SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO FORCED VACCINATION

Negligible clinical risks from SARS-CoV-2 infection exist for healthy children under eighteen. Long term safety of the current COVID vaccines in children cannot be determined prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children.

prior to instituting such policies. Without high-powered, reproducible, long term safety data, risks to the long-term health status of children remain too high to support use in healthy children. Children risk severe, adverse events from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children.

from receiving the vaccine. Permanent physical damage to the brain, heart, immune and reproductive system associated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein-based genetic vaccines has been demonstrated in children. Healthy, unvaccinated children are critical to achieving herd immunity . Natural immunity is proven to tolerate infection, benefiting community protection while there is insufficient data to assess whether Covid vaccines assist herd immunity.

At the bottom of the statement, you can view photos and brief biographies of some of the prominent co-signers of this declaration, many of whom are among the world’s most respected authorities in their respective fields of endeavor.

The declaration ends with the statement informing us that this document has been signed by “thousands more physicians, medical scientists and researchers from around the globe.” [emphasis added]

Their view is also shared by additional hundreds of thousands of physicians, scientists and health professionals across the world who know that the risks of vaccinating children against Covid far exceed the risks posed by the disease itself (which are extremely small for healthy children). Among those who hold this view is also Professor Luc Montaigner – a virologist – who won the 2008 Nobel Prize in medicine for his discovery of the virus that causes AIDS.

All this clearly shows that the implicit claim of the AP piece that there exists consensus on vaccinating children is patently and demonstrably untrue.

AP’s piece is nothing other than gaslighting of the most flagrant kind.

By claiming there is a consensus, the Associated Press is brazenly spreading misinformation on a very sensitive subject.

There can never be any positive consensus on vaccinating healthy children against Covid among medical professionals, because it is an undisputable scientific fact that the risks of injections far exceed the risks posed by the disease itself. According to a cost-benefit analysis conducted by risk-assessment expert Toby Rogers, 117 healthy children in the 5-11 age range will have to die of vaccine-related side effects in order to save one child from dying of Covid 19.

Dr. Malone expressed this point very clearly when he said, “The risk/benefit analysis is not even close with this vaccine, for children.”

By spreading misinformation about the alleged “consensus,” AP’s false reporting will result in serious harm as some parents will believe what they read and rush to have their children vaccinated. Some of those children will experience serious side effects and some of them will die. Their deaths will be unnecessary, because they were never in real danger from Covid-19 in the first place. The deaths of those children will be on the hands of those who deliberately spread the misinformation about the alleged consensus on Covid vaccines for children.

The only way the mainstream media can say there is “consensus” on this subject is by deliberately suppressing and censoring those who say otherwise.

This has, in fact, been the media’s modus operandi in advancing their odious agenda. They cancel those whose views diverge from their own and then victoriously declare “consensus.”

We can mention the manufactured “consensus” on global warming as another gaslighting operation par excellence.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. You can follow his writings by subscribing to his Substack newsletter ’Notes from the Twilight Zone’. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.