American voters strongly dislike election interference

Rasmussen Reports was curious to see what Americans thought about the hundreds of millions of dollars Mark Zuckerberg poured into the 2020 Presidential election to ensure a Democrat victory. The results were surprising, showing that Americans are paying attention and care a great deal about this behavior. Joe Biden might want to make note of this as he pushes to end the filibuster in an effort to achieve total Democrat dominance over America.

I don’t have access to the full Rasmussen survey, which is behind a paywall, so I’m indebted to John Hinderaker for publishing the key details. He included the four questions in the survey:

1. How closely have you followed news stories about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to influence U.S. elections? 2. It has been reported that Mark Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions of dollars to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Is this a good thing or a bad thing for American democracy? Or does it not make much difference? 3. Which is more important: Making it easier for everybody to vote, or making sure there is no cheating in elections? 4. How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?

The results are quite surprising. Rasmussen contacted 1,000 people, which is a pretty decent sample size, although I don’t know the breakdown of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. The survey revealed that 62% of respondents were aware that Zuckerberg had funded targeted Democrat enclaves, pouring private dollars into public entities, to affect the 2020 election’s outcome.

Out of all the respondents, whether they knew about Zuckerberg independently or through the second question, 70% believe that what Zuckerberg did was bad for American democracy. Only 8% said approvingly that what he did was good for democracy. Thus, notwithstanding 60 years of leftist influence in American education and through the media, Americans still disapprove of cheating in elections.

Additionally, despite hearing for over a year that the election was perfectly legitimate, indeed, more legitimate than any election ever held in American history, ever¸59% of voters “think it’s likely that cheating affected the outcome of last year’s presidential election,” with 40% thinking that this effect was “Very Likely.” Perhaps even more unexpected is the fact that 41% of Democrats think it was at least somewhat likely that cheating led to the November 2020 election results.

And here’s an extremely heartening finding from the survey:

By more than a 2-to-1 margin, voters believe it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections (65%) than to make it easier for everybody to vote (32%). Majorities of all races – 67% of whites, 59% of black voters and 60% of other minorities – place more importance on preventing cheating than on making it easier to vote.

This concern arises against a backdrop of non-stop Democrat party campaigning for decreasing controls that protect against election fraud. Recently, the biggest push to destroy election integrity comes from the For the People Act, which passed the House with no Republican support but stalled in the Senate because of the filibuster. The bill will circumvent the Constitution, allowing the federal government to take over elections. Ted Cruz explains much of what’s wrong with it:

FOR THE PEOPLE ACT: In the dead of night, Sen. @tedcruz successfully blocked Democrats' For the People Act from passing in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/XeWRux2YXf — Forbes (@Forbes) August 11, 2021

Currently, the only thing between America and the For the People Act is the filibuster. And the only thing between the filibuster and unfettered Democrat control of government is Kyrsten Sinema’s and Joe Manchin’s promise not to vote for its abolition. So far, both have been holding strong, which is a tremendous relief. Sinema reiterated her position just a few days ago. Joe Biden used to support the filibuster, too, and he actually made sense when speaking in its defense.

Now, though, Biden is desperate to end the filibuster to get the Act passed:

President Biden says he supports creating an exception to the legislative filibuster in the Senate in order to pass voting rights legislation over Republican opposition. Biden told ABC News’s David Muir in a portion of an interview that aired Thursday that he would support fundamental changes to Senate rules in order to pass election reform legislation. “That means whatever it takes. Change the Senate rules to accommodate major pieces of legislation without requiring 60 votes,” Biden said.

Given the American people’s hostility to destroying election integrity, it’s possible that, if the Democrats destroy the filibuster and pass the “For the People Act,” the Democrat wipeout in November 2022 will be even bigger than most currently expect. After all, Americans will understand that, unless they can elect a Congress that will immediately reverse the Act, November 2022 will be the last even semi-honest election in America.