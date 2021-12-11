11 days of mourning for Kim Jong-il, with no laughing allowed

December 17 of this year marked the ten-year anniversary of the death of Kim Jong-il, father and predecessor of North Korea's current leader, Kim Jong-un. To honor the erstwhile psychopathic leader, the nation will observe eleven days of mourning, during which citizens will not be allowed to engage in leisure activities, drink alcohol, or even laugh, a resident from the border city of Sinuiju told Radio Free Asia. Citizens of the Hermit Kingdom were not even allowed to go grocery shopping on December 17, not that there is much produce to purchase. Nor will they be able to conduct funeral services or celebrate their own birthdays during the 11-day official mourning period.

According to Fox News, the unnamed citizen also noted what happens to those who fail to comply with the orders: "In the past many people who were caught drinking or being intoxicated during the mourning period were arrested and treated as ideological criminals. They were taken away and never seen again."

The New York Post reported that North Koreans fell silent and bowed in respect for Kim Jong-il as a midday siren blared for three minutes. Cars, trains, and ships blew their horns as the nation's flags were lowered to half-staff.

That North Koreans would appear to mourn a sadistic despot like Kim Jong-il, or worship his equally vicious son, the current Dear Leader, Kim Jong-un, tells us that either they are terrified of revealing their true feelings toward these monsters or they have been effectively brainwashed by their government-media-academia complex.

As a PJ Media post noted, "[t]he Kim Dynasty, like totalitarians the world over, has discovered that people can get used to anything. So while the ban on laughing might be extreme to us, it's perfectly normal to North Koreans. If your newspaper, your TV stations, your radio, and your internet broadcast similar messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week, wouldn't your reality be so skewed that you'd see Kim the same way?"

Yes, you probably would. And tens of millions of Americans have proven that to be the case. Our politicians, aided and abetted by the drive-by media, state-run schools, corrupt entertainment establishment, and the interminable number of Deep State bureaucrats, have succeeded in getting Americans to obey them in ways that would have heretofore been utterly inconceivable. They have prevailed upon us to avoid alcohol, give up our jobs, stay in our homes, cover our faces, and regard our fellow citizens as nothing more than probable virus-transmitters. Moreover, they banned us from attending funerals, weddings, sports events, and celebrating holidays with friends and extended family.

And they have now even suggested that criticizing our own "Dear Leader" presents a threat to democracy.

As I have previously written, due to our rulers' actions, when China exported their virus to us, it also effectively exported its authoritarian political system to us as well. Kim Jong-il — and Kim Jong-un — would approve.

Mourning period or not, that is no laughing matter.

I don't know about you, but I need a drink.

Image: Mark Fahey via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).