Won’t life be so pristine and wonderful with net zero? Landfills will thrive

Besides not giving any scientific evidence that coal and oil use control the climate and temperature, the presenters at the COP 26 climate change conference in Glasgow did not address the massive environmental and economic damage the goal of net zero would cause.

If we move completely away from oil and other fossil fuels, with the unrealistic goal to get rid of carbon, the amount of economic and environmental damage to the U.S and the rest of the world will be massive.

The Biden administration and other Democrats, including most of the media, have the goal of bankrupting coal and oil companies. As they cripple those companies, raise prices, and decimate supplies the cascading effect will be rapid.

Where will all the planes, trucks, cars, military equipment, ships, farm equipment, road equipment, fire engines. be put once they are useless and junk? How much land will that take? How much environmental damage will that cause?

Think of all the other entities which will go broke: Boeing, Lockheed, all the airlines, Trucking companies, UPS, Federal Express, the travel and leisure companies, cruise companies, ship manufacturers, the space industry, tire manufacturers, truck stops, convenience stores, etc. The damage is unfathomable.

Are they sure all the abandoned underground storage tanks won’t leak and cause severe environmental damage?

Think of all the banks that will go belly up because the collateral on loans is worthless?

Over 6,000 products are derived from oil, so how many of them will go belly up? What will we replace all those products with? How expensive will roads be if we no longer have asphalt? Maybe we will go back to dirt roads.

There will be few exports and imports without ships. Farmers will go belly up because of a lack of a market and their machinery will be worthless.

How will the poor and middle class afford to replace their vehicles when their trade ins are worthless, and the electric vehicles are so costly?

How much will homes and buildings cost to repair when their gas, fuel oil, and propane equipment is worthless? Won’t the values go substantially down when they can’t have heat or air conditioning until they are converted to wind and solar?

Why are we going to spend so much of the so-called infrastructure bill on ports and airports when we won’t have many planes or ships?

Won’t life be pristine in Hawaii, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico when they have few visitors? Australia won’t have to worry so much about visitors spreading diseases.

It has been clear for a long time that Democrats have craved government power and making as many people dependent on the government as possible. Their destruction of reasonably priced energy and tens of millions of jobs related to oil will go a long way towards achieving that goal.

How much will Lithium batteries or other batteries cost when everyone must replace their worthless gas-powered vehicles and equipment? Does anyone believe we have that much lithium or manufacturing capabilities?

For over 100 years we were told, without scientific evidence, that we had to get alternative energy sources because we were running out of oil.

As more oil and natural gas were found, the fear mongers, the talking points changed, without scientific evidence, that we had to stop using oil and coal because they were destroying the planet and causing an existential threat of climate change.

We've Been Incorrectly Predicting Peak Oil For Over a Century Throughout the 20th century we became tremendously dependent on oil. At the risk of stating the obvious, the world would look completely different today without it. But time and again, very smart people have predicted that we'd eventually run out of oil. Time and again those predictions were proven incorrect. The idea of peak oil has popped up repeatedly throughout the 20th and 21st centuries. 1909: 25 or 30 years longer "Petroleum has been used for less than 50 years, and it is estimated that the supply will last about 25 or 30 years longer. If production is curtailed and waste stopped it may last till the end of the century. 1919: Two to five years until maximum production 1937: Gone in 15 years 1943: Peak oil has been reached 1945: Just thirteen years left 1956: Ten to fifteen years until peak oil 1966: Gone in ten years 1972: U.S. oil depleted in twenty years 1977: Oil will peak by the early 90s 1980: In the year 2000 1996: Peak oil likely by 2020 2002: Global peak by the year 2010 2007: Sometime between now and 2040

John Kerry said it is out of his purview to worry about China’s mistreatment of people. It appears to me that most things are out of Kerry’s lane, including providing scientific evidence to justify the destruction of the U.S economy.

A few degrees temperature rise will cause much less harm than China and other tyrants.

So, how much will the carbon footprint from his mansions yacht, fleet of vehicles, and private jet go down if he purchases carbon credits?

The answer is zero. A carbon credit is essentially a fictional piece of paper so wealthy people and corporations can pretend they care. Carbon credits have made the richest man in the world very wealthy.

China, Russia, Iran, terrorists, and drug cartels are a much greater long term and short-term existential threat to humanity than oil, coal, natural gas, CO2 and methane. The world leaders better get their priorities straight before humanity is destroyed.

It would be nice if world leaders recognized how fossil fuels have greatly improved the quality and length of life the last 150 years instead of blaming them for the Earth’s ills.

It is amazing how little foresight or intelligence these supposedly intelligent people have as they indoctrinate us and destroy our way of life.

How many times will the UN, Kerry and others falsely yell “Fire!” that we only have a few years left to save the planet before journalists do research and analysis? Shouldn’t journalists do their job instead of falsely yelling fire themselves?

Graphic credit: US EPA