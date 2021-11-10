Woman who livestreamed her looting spree in Chicago released from prison the same day she arrived to serve her 17-month sentence

I’d like to be able to say “only in Chicago,” which seems to have become the world capital of street crime, but alas, “criminal justice reform” runs rampant – as do criminals, even those convicted of felonies.

The Invaluable chronicle of Chicago’s descent into anarchy, CWB Chicago, writes:

A Chicago woman who live-streamed her looting escapades on the Magnificent Mile last summer has been sentenced to 17 months in prison. But, after getting the state’s automatic 50% sentence reduction for “good behavior” and credit for time spent on electronic monitoring, Taeshia Rochon walked out of prison on the same day she arrived. Rochon, 23, fired up her Facebook Live feed as she raided Nordstrom, 55 East Grand, and Sunglass Hut, 520 North Michigan, during widespread looting on August 10, 2020, prosecutors said. Her first live feed allegedly showed her taking two Canada Goose jackets from Nordstrom. She later posted the footage to a YouTube account that had her name on it, according to prosecutors.

Ms. Rochon is no genius, obviously, but the criminal justice system in the state of Illinois looks even stupider. How does one get time off for “good behavior” before one enters prison? How does wearing an electronic monitor qualify as time served?

The 38 seconds of Rochon’s looting spree in the tweet below now stand as an object lesson to anyone in Illinois on how to shop without using money and escape incarceration.

San Francisco’s DA Chesa Boudin must be taking notes.

Hat tip: Peter von Buol

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)