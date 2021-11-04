Wokesters, you have a problem...

In the baseball world, the Braves won the World Series. How sweet is that? Well, a few months ago Atlanta was denied the All Star Game because the commissioner wouldn't stand up to the left. Today, the Braves will hold the trophy and enjoy the big parade. Are the gods of baseball great or what?

In Virginia, it was 2004 all over again or the last time that the reds beat the blues. In New Jersey, the GOP scared the heck out of Gov. Phil Murphy and his mandates.

What does it all mean? Well, I hope that Democrats in competitive districts take note because this red wave will be bigger when it moves to the heartland. Let's not forget that President Biden carried Virginia and New Jersey by double digits.

Let's hope that every Democrat reads what Susan Page posted about this:

The outcome fortified Republican hopes of winning back control of the House and the Senate in next year's midterms. It complicated Biden's embattled efforts to push his ambitious agenda through a Congress that is still under Democratic control, albeit narrowly.