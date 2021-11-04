« Federal tax hikes will push wealthy Americans overseas | Who is in charge of American public education? »
November 4, 2021
Wokesters, you have a problem...
From Minneapolis to Virginia to Atlanta, it was a bad night for the wokes. I think that President Biden was tempted to turn Air Force One around and go back to the climate change meetings in Europe.
In the baseball world, the Braves won the World Series. How sweet is that? Well, a few months ago Atlanta was denied the All Star Game because the commissioner wouldn't stand up to the left. Today, the Braves will hold the trophy and enjoy the big parade. Are the gods of baseball great or what?
In Virginia, it was 2004 all over again or the last time that the reds beat the blues. In New Jersey, the GOP scared the heck out of Gov. Phil Murphy and his mandates.
What does it all mean? Well, I hope that Democrats in competitive districts take note because this red wave will be bigger when it moves to the heartland. Let's not forget that President Biden carried Virginia and New Jersey by double digits.
Let's hope that every Democrat reads what Susan Page posted about this:
The outcome fortified Republican hopes of winning back control of the House and the Senate in next year's midterms. It complicated Biden's embattled efforts to push his ambitious agenda through a Congress that is still under Democratic control, albeit narrowly.
And it revealed how much the political landscape has been transformed in the year since euphoric Democrats celebrated winning back the White House and holding the House, then seizing control of the Senate with breathtaking victories in two Georgia elections. The appetite for change that boosted Democrats last time undercut them now.The repercussions are sure to ripple well beyond the borders of the only two states that elect governors in the off-year.For Republicans, the good news will bolster efforts to recruit strong candidates and raise money for next year's midterms.
Yes, it's going to be a lot easier to recruit candidates for 2022. We may see a few Democrats retire early in anticipation of 2022.
Beyond politics and ballots, it was a horrible night for the wokes, from the corporations who keep virtue signaling through their TV commercials to the professional athletes who keep pushing their politics into sports and most of all to a news media who thinks that the country is obsessed with climate change and Jan. 6.
Who was the big winner on Tuesday? The mothers who stood up to school boards. They've inspired mothers from coast to coast to keep fighting the battle. Who was the biggest loser? The teachers' union who tragically turned into a left wing political organization and the biggest reason that you will see "school choice" explode as an issue in 2022.
The wokes have a problem and that might be the best news we've heard in a long time.
Image: Screen shot from video posted by Akkad Daily, citing BBC, via shareable YouTube