Will any Democrat ask Obama to campaign again?

For years, we've heard about the magic of Obama. At the same time, Obama failed to deliver votes in another competitive campaign.

This is from Jeff Greenfield back in 2015:

As historians begin to assess Barack Obama’s record as president, there’s at least one legacy he’ll leave that will indeed be historic—but not in the way he would have hoped. Even as Democrats look favorably ahead to the presidential landscape of 2016, the strength in the Electoral College belies huge losses across much of the country. In fact, no president in modern times has presided over so disastrous a stretch for his party, at almost every level o politics.

Well, we know how 2016 turned out. We also know how Virginia and New Jersey turned out and Obama did not help much, either.

My friend Don Surber added some good thoughts this week. It may be time for Democrat candidates in 2022 to listen to Don rather than the consultants they are paying a ton of money to.

This is Don's message:

Obama is out of touch. Never one to bother with details, he failed to do his homework. He dismissed parental concerns about schools, telling supporters, "We don't have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media peddles to juice their ratings." Wow. How clueless. For a fellow with jug ears, he sure is tone deaf.

Well said. Former President Obama has been tone-deaf for years. My guess is that Mr. Obama has always surrounded himself with people who tell him how consequential he is. I would add that it's difficult to understand public school parents battling an arrogant public teachers' union when your daughters have never stepped into a public school.

So who is going to tell the former president that he doesn't turn on the crowds anymore? "Hope and change" is one of those oldies that no one buys anymore.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License