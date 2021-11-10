Why San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin is unlikely to survive his recall

How's George Soros feeling these days?

Seems his fair-haired boy, San Francisco's radical left-wing district attorney, Chesa Boudin, who's pretty much letting every thug in the city escape prosecution as San Francisco goes to hell, has drawn enough signatures to ensure his placement on a recall ballot come June 7, 2022 — and then some.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle:

San Francisco voters will officially weigh in next year on whether District Attorney Chesa Boudin should stay in office, following confirmation from the Department of Elections Tuesday that campaign organizers collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The recall will be part of the the June 7, 2022, statewide primary election. To qualify for the ballot, campaign organizers with the group Safer SF Without Boudin submitted approximately 83,000 signatures to the Department of Elections last month — about 32,000 more than required. If Boudin is ousted, Mayor London Breed would choose a replacement.

That spare 32,162 out of 83,487 validated is pretty interesting stuff, given that San Francisco has only (at last count) 503,899 registered voters. That's 16.56% of the electorate right there, while only 10% were needed to get the recall vote on the ballot.

It's very bad news for Boudin, whose bid to "transform" the city's criminal justice system, was all part of the grand Soros plan, and there's reason to think that now that it's come to this, a recall, he's not going to make it.

Boudin has "transformed" the San Francisco system, all right — by leaving it a smoking ruin.

Back in 2019, Boudin was saying this:

"There is a lot of work to be done," Boudin said in an interview Sunday. "I look forward to working with all the stakeholders in city government and in our community to transform the criminal justice system and make the city safer."

Feel safer now, San Francisco?

When young Chesa got into office in 2019 on a gamy ranked-voting system, he immediately got going on that "transform" by ending cash bail, halting gang enhancements to charges, firing experienced gang prosecutors, and declaring that "quality of life" crimes, such as drunks peeing in doorways, hookers operating in apartments above you, and bums going to the bathroom on city streets, would not be prosecuted.

Not surprisingly, crime in the city surged, and voters were treated to videos of thieves rolling through San Francisco retail establishments stealing bagfuls of merchandise as a daily "lifestyle choice" while major retailers in the city, one by one, began to pull out of the city. Worse still, truly horrible killers were let out of jails — to kill again.

Those signatures are bad news for Chesa, because he's pretty well spent his arguments.

For example, in recent elections where a Democrat has come under fire, the typical Democrat argument to voters is that the opponent is nothing more than a Trump clone. It's an appeal to the suburban blue-voter dread of mean tweets. California's Gov. Gavin Newsom used this argument to the hilt during his successful recall election. It apparently works if there's nothing sufficiently big that's on voters' minds.

But when something big, such as the "transformation" of the school system into something criminally hateful to parents and viciously indifferent to students, is what's on voters' minds, the "he's Trump" argument doesn't work. Terry McAuliffe tried to make his gubernatorial race in Virginia about Trump instead of his own positions, plans, and record, and he got his keister handed to him.

In San Francisco, the number-one reason for more than half the residents wanting to move out is...Chesa's specialty: crime.

Since nobody in San Francisco, that deepest of deep blue cities, is going to believe the "recrudescence of Trump" argument that Newsom used, given that they are focused on the surging crime in the city, the boogeyman Chesa is using as he seeks to cling to power has moved down a few steps and become "Republicans" and "conservatives." Oppose Chesa's approach to crime, and that makes you, shudder, a "conservative."

Julie Edwards, a spokesperson for the anti-recall campaign, said the recall is a "cynical political power grab from conservative political operatives that want to undo the last election."

This is laughable. Leftist after leftist has labeled this recall a "Republican" or "conservative" recall, if not, as Chesa says, an out-and-out bid to attack "democracy."

But it won't work any more than the "Trump" epithet won't work.

Recall organizers note that San Francisco only has 50,000 registered Republicans. Even if every last registered Republican did sign that recall petition, which probably not every one did, the rest of the signatures would have to have been from Democrats and independents.

They can't use that argument. Chesa will be forced to defend his record, and his likely weapon will be the gaslight to voters claiming there's low, no, or falling crime in San Francisco. All of that is unlikely to convince voters who've experienced the crime themselves firsthand or secondhand.

Fact is, San Franciscans, like Virginians, do have something that's focusing their minds: they have seen their quality of life go down as anti-theft barriers go up in shops, stores close their doors, drunks pee in doorways, car burglaries and cat burglaries go through the roof, the same dirtballs keep turning up on the streets after committing crimes with impunity, and more than half the city's residents would like to flee permanently. Thus far, home prices are up slightly in San Francisco, but rents have fallen steeply, which is a pretty strong indicator of short-term incoming demand.

Here's rents:

According to Apartment List, San Francisco saw the biggest rent plunge out of the 50 largest cities in the country, dropping 26.7% from March 2020 to January 2021. Median rent in March 2020 was $2,717, compared to $2,395 in October 2021.

What's more, according to this Census data from 2019, only about 37.6% of the 406,000-strong housing units are "owner-occupied units," meaning the rest may well be renting. Rents are going down, so it's obvious that people are fleeing and many more are thinking about fleeing.

Is it too much to ask that the streets be kept safe and the city liveable for those who pay the overpriced taxes on all that high-priced and high-rent real estate? To Chesa, it is. Voters may think otherwise.

Letting crooks out one way or another has wrought mayhem on San Francisco, yet that has been the Soros "judicial reform" template since the 1990s, backed by millions from the billionaire, not just for "research" and "narratives" and bids to pass new bad laws, but millions to elect just such prosecutors as Boudin. Young Chesa, son of domestic '60s and '70s terrorists who jailed for their involvement in killing a black man, adopted son of former domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, and trained at Hugo Chávez's knee, was Soros's brightest star.

Image: Public Domain Pictures, CC0 public domain.