Why I won’t watch the CCP Olympics? (Let me count the ways.)

It gives me a way to tell Chairman Xi he is number one with the equivalent of a well-known hand gesture.

It gives me a way to tell Brandon that we know he is “on the take” from CCP.

It gives me a way to thank NBC for all its fair and balanced news coverage.

I need to wash my hair that week.

It gives me a way to thank the CCP for the Wuhan Flu and all the good it has done for mankind.

It gives me a way to applaud the CCP for all their intellectual theft.

It gives me a way to let all the other American politicians who are “on the take” from China know what I think of their wicked ways.

It gives me a way to say goodbye to Rachel Maddow.

It gives me Joy to shun the racist Reid.

It gives me a way to stand with all the Chinese who hunger for freedom.

It gives me a way to reject Communism.

It gives me a way to acknowledge all that Bill Clinton has done for the CCP.

It gives me a way to acknowledge all that Hillary Clinton has done for the CCP.

It gives me a way to tell all the sponsors of the CCP Olympics what I think of them.

It gives me a way to acknowledge all that Apple has done for the CCP.

It gives me a way to acknowledge all that LeBron James has done for the CCP.

It gives me a way to acknowledge all that Nike has done for the CCP.

I need to reorganize my closet that week.

It reminds me why Carter is a far better man than Biden since Carter boycotted the Moscow Olympics.

It gives me a way to stand with the millions enslaved in the CCP.

It gives me a way to shame all the corporate sell-outs who trade with the CCP.

It gives me another way to honor the man who stood down the CCP tanks in Tiananmen Square.

It gives me another way to scorn the CCP that scorns God