What to make of the disgraceful incident on a Southwest Airlines flight?

It was already a difficult trip for single mother Mary MacCarthy and her daughter Moira.

They were flying from their home city, LA to Denver (on October 22) because Mary’s brother Michael, who was a father figure to Moira, had died unexpectedly at the age of 46 from a blood clot.

As always, booking last-minute tickets is difficult. The flight that they secured had a stopover in San Jose, California. Their hurried booking caused them to be the last group to board both their initial flight and their connecting flight from San Jose. They also couldn’t find seats next to one another on either flight, which had to be tough for 10-year-old Moira who was grieving.

Mary said she initially asked flight attendants on both flights for assistance. When they couldn’t help, she asked her fellow passengers who complied with her request, hence she and her daughter could sit together. From then on, she says it was a fairly normal flight.

However, when they landed at the Denver airport, they were pulled aside on the jet bridge by a Southwest employee and two Denver police officers.

Upon seeing the officers, Mary said she went into “panic mode,” fearing they had brought news of another death in the family.

When they began questioning her and her daughter, Mary learned that a flight attendant had told police she was suspicious of Mary because they boarded the plane last and asked to swap seats with other passengers so they could sit next to each other.

The flight attendant also said that she didn't see the two speak while on the flight and claimed that Mary told Moira not to speak to the plane's crew. Mary has refuted both claims.

According to the police report, the responding officer said that Mary wasn’t forthcoming with information when they contacted her. This is another claim that Mary refuted.

Mary has proof since she recorded the scary encounter on her phone.

In the video, both the manager and Denver police officers confront Mary and Moira as they get off the flight. Moira can be heard crying as Mary nervously explains their situation.

Upon being satisfied with Mary's answers, the police officers reassure them they are not in trouble and explain why they were there. Finally, the manager and officers said they understood the situation and apologized.

However, Mary and Moira's Kafkaesque ordeal was far from over.

Ten days after the flight, Mary received a call from a human trafficking unit investigator with the Denver police, following up on the Southwest employee's suspicions.

A detail that needs to be stated is that Mary is Caucasian while Moira is biracial i.e. a person of color.

Mary is demanding an apology from Southwest Airlines but is yet to receive one.

Southwest issued the following statement:

“We were disheartened to learn of this mother’s account when traveling with her daughter. We are conducting a review of the situation internally, and we will be reaching out to the Customer to address her concerns and offer our apologies for her experience traveling with us. Our Employees undergo robust training on Human Trafficking. Above all, Southwest Airlines prides itself on providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for the millions of customers who travel with us.”

It must have been intolerably traumatic, firstly to lose a loved one and secondly to be needlessly subjected to a police ordeal and humiliation.

Mary said that Moira "clams up" when the incident is mentioned and that her family has been left "deeply traumatized by the assumption that just because we don't have the same skin color we're involved in a very serious crime."

It will take her a long time to fully recover from both the bereavement and the trauma.

But this incident should not be a surprise considering the divisive racially charged climate that had engulfed the U.S.

When politicians, media people, activists, sports stars, Hollywood stars, and personnel from the government agencies and educational institutes make “race” the focus of their discourse there were always going to be consequences.

It wasn’t a matter of if, but when this ugliness spilled over and hurt regular people.

In recent times, there has been an aggressive push of the narrative that Caucasians are predators while people of color are victims. The result of being relentlessly bombarded with propaganda does tend to condition the mind.

When the flight attendant saw a white woman with a child of color, it was inconceivable that they could be biologically related or perhaps recognized that Moira was adopted, or perhaps she was a friend’s daughter and the two were traveling together.

If they were suspicious they could have politely asked Mary for identification papers. A brief talk would have cleared the matter and the crew would have also known of their situation of bereavement.

Instead, the flight attendant rushed to the conclusion of human trafficking, because in their brainwashed minds ‘why else would a white woman be traveling with a child of color? It is outrageous that the flight attendant wasn't corrected by her colleagues or superiors on board the flight.

A society full of people programmed to racially profile others and look at people of other races with suspicion is in irrevocable trouble.

The question remains: Where does this stop?

The problem is that once the poison has spread, its effects cannot be easily undone. Thoughts in people’s minds have now become dogmatic prejudice which cannot be easily eradicated.

As traumatic as the incident was, it was at least a verbal encounter.

What if somebody had decided to take matters into their hands and physically attacked the woman they concluded to be a child trafficker?

There hasn’t been much noise about this in the legacy media so far, and there probably won’t be much mention because the real victim of this horrific episode is a Caucasian woman in addition to her daughter of color.

Let’s consider a scenario where a woman of color traveling with her Caucasian child was accused of child trafficking?

This would have been called an example of systemic racism. There would have been discussions and op-ed pieces of how race relations are at their worst. The entire crew for that flight would have been fired on the spot and branded white supremacists. The CEO of the Southwest would be groveling for forgiveness and donating generously to the likes of BLM, who would have raised funds and probably commenced a new wave of riots.