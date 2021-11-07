Virginia elections lay bare liberal blacks' self-enslavement

The left's core principle is deceit. To rationalize any of its policy prescriptions or behavior is to turn oneself into a pretzel.

So it is with last week's losses in Virginia and elsewhere. One would think leftists would step back from their (hard-left) agenda and analyze its appeal (or not) among the voters and tack toward a different course, but alas, they seemingly have learned nothing from their loss.

Rather than analyze and adjust, they are intent on pursuing their tried and true tactic of blaming — wait for it — "racism" and "white supremacy"...even going so far as to refer to Virginia's new lieutenant governor, Winsome Sears (a black woman), as "white supremacy by ventriloquist."

Admittedly, I had not heard of Winsome Sears until after her win, but her story is inspiring: a Jamaican-born (legal) Immigrant, Marine, former (lazy) Democrat, successful businessperson, wife (of a Marine) and mother.

Winsome Sears's greatest sin (aside from being a black conservative Christian) is that she opposes the culturally trendy appeasement to woke black victimology.

For the left, any black person who doesn't wholeheartedly support the left's (Marxist) orthodoxy is a white supremacist.

Her sin is to express that her success is the result of the opportunities that she was extended, being part of the greatest nation on the planet: "I'm telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream."

While the left is seeking to deconstruct and reconstruct America as a systemically racist nation through Critical Race Theory, Sears's success diametrically contradicts their narrative.

Terry McAuliffe made the mistake of saying out loud what Democrats believe about the citizenry: they know better how to order your life and the lives of your children than you do.

Do you know who else had his (white liberal) betters control their daily lives? Slaves. Slaves were forced into indentured servitude by those who deemed them less than human. Slave-owners justified their (mis)treatment of blacks, asserting that the black race, if not put to work, would not be able to provide for themselves.

Sadly, there are instances from history that suggest that "some" would seemingly choose slavery over freedom.

While wandering in the desert, the Israelites came to Moses and Aaron and said, "Let us appoint a new leader and return to Egypt" (Numbers 14:4).

And in Exodus:

If only the Lord had killed us back in Egypt. There we sat around pots filled with meat and ate all the bread we wanted. But now you have brought us into this wilderness to starve us all to death. (16:3)

Freedom is hard. Your (my) success or failure is the responsibility of your (my) effort. The lesson of America is (as Winsome Sears has asserted) that if you work hard and pursue righteous endeavors, you can achieve success, while the left is simultaneously asserting that "as a black person in America, you are oppressed." "Your white neighbor is an oppressor." Vote for us, and we'll fill your pots with meat and give you all the bread you desire to eat. We know better how to order your lives than you do. Place us in power, and witness our benevolence.

While Virginia and elsewhere saw Republican electoral gains with whites, Asians, Hispanics, and women, black people still overwhelmingly support the Democrat party.

As Charles Barkley opined, "black people have voted for Democrats their whole life. They're still poor."

As the Democrats have now stated out loud what they believe (that they know better than you how to raise your children, than you), the choice is clear: freedom or bondage.

Let's create a new "railroad" to free those who've been deceived into accepting self-enslavement.

Image: Famartin via Wikimedia Commons.