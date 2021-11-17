There's a rumor that the mob has affected the Kyle Rittenhouse jury

Anybody objectively watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial could see that he should never have been charged. Witness testimony and video footage established clearly that Kyle acted in self-defense when he shot at three men, all of whom were vigorously engaged in trying to kill him. My worry from the beginning, though, has been that the jury will be so intimidated by the gathering mobs that it will affect their verdict. The facts seem to support my concern.

Despite the clear evidence presented, which should have led to a verdict in an hour or two at most, the jury did not reach a verdict on Monday. According to Jacek Posobiec, "Two jurors holding decision up, outright citing backlash, per US Marshall in Kenosha."

Two jurors holding decision up, outright citing backlash, per US Marshal in Kenosha — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2021

As Posobiec explains, the jurors are well aware of the threats against them:

Including doxxing threats from ‘anarchist groups’ — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2021

Given that the state was so nervous that there would be a repeat of last August's mob violence that the governor mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard in advance of the verdict, those jurors, if they indeed did as the marshal allegedly said, have legitimate reason to be afraid. Keep in mind as you think about the incipient violence that this trial, despite the media's best efforts to whip people in a frenzy, had nothing to do with race because Kyle is white, as are (or were) the people he shot.

As jury deliberations continue in #Rittenshouse case, 500 Wisconsin National Guard members are on standby. They’ll assist local law enforcement if requested by county and city officials pic.twitter.com/ZQgIFZl7rn — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) November 16, 2021

Not only have the people gathering managed to ignore the facts of Kyle's conduct, but they have also bought into the media's efforts to turn the dead men and the one living guy into heroic martyrs on behalf of race. In fact, Joseph Rosenbaum was a convicted child rapist who tried to kill police and was running around calling people the n-word. Anthony Huber (dead) and Gaige Grosskreutz (wounded) were also felons with violent records.

However, to the mob, what matters is that Kyle is White and he had a gun. In the America the Democrats have created in the last few years, those facts alone are a hanging offense. Indeed, as the fate of the January 6 defendants shows, just being White and not a Democrat is a hanging offense.

It's all well and good to talk about being brave and doing the right thing, but we are not a brave generation in America. We live in an era devoted to safety and people who have families and have no way to defend them — and who fear that any defense will leave them in Kyle Rittenhouse's shoes — are not unreasonable in trying to find an "out." Not brave, as I said, but not unreasonable.

That "out" could be a hung jury or a guilty verdict. In the latter case, if the jurors have a conscience, they'll hope the verdict is reversed on appeal, but at least they'll have kicked the can down the road, away from themselves and their families.

What is heartening is that only two of the twelve jurors seem to fear the mob. That means ten out of the twelve people in that jury room believe that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and are willing to go back into the courtroom and say so. I hope they can prevail on the other two jurors to do the right thing. If they don't, we have ceased to be a country with the rule of law and, instead, become a country governed by mob rule on the ground and totalitarian diktats from on high. Rather than being a free, first-world nation, we will be just another failed state.

Anybody objectively watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial could see that he should never have been charged. Witness testimony and video footage established clearly that Kyle acted in self-defense when he shot at three men, all of whom were vigorously engaged in trying to kill him. My worry from the beginning, though, has been that the jury will be so intimidated by the gathering mobs that it will affect their verdict. The facts seem to support my concern.

Given that the state was so nervous that there would be a repeat of last August's mob violence that the governor mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard in advance of the verdict, those jurors, if they indeed did as the marshal allegedly said, have legitimate reason to be afraid. Keep in mind as you think about the incipient violence that this trial, despite the media's best efforts to whip people in a frenzy, had nothing to do with race because Kyle is white, as are (or were) the people he shot.

As jury deliberations continue in #Rittenshouse case, 500 Wisconsin National Guard members are on standby. They’ll assist local law enforcement if requested by county and city officials pic.twitter.com/ZQgIFZl7rn — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) November 16, 2021

Not only have the people gathering managed to ignore the facts of Kyle's conduct, but they have also bought into the media's efforts to turn the dead men and the one living guy into heroic martyrs on behalf of race. In fact, Joseph Rosenbaum was a convicted child rapist who tried to kill police and was running around calling people the n-word. Anthony Huber (dead) and Gaige Grosskreutz (wounded) were also felons with violent records.

However, to the mob, what matters is that Kyle is White and he had a gun. In the America the Democrats have created in the last few years, those facts alone are a hanging offense. Indeed, as the fate of the January 6 defendants shows, just being White and not a Democrat is a hanging offense.

It's all well and good to talk about being brave and doing the right thing, but we are not a brave generation in America. We live in an era devoted to safety and people who have families and have no way to defend them — and who fear that any defense will leave them in Kyle Rittenhouse's shoes — are not unreasonable in trying to find an "out." Not brave, as I said, but not unreasonable.

That "out" could be a hung jury or a guilty verdict. In the latter case, if the jurors have a conscience, they'll hope the verdict is reversed on appeal, but at least they'll have kicked the can down the road, away from themselves and their families.

What is heartening is that only two of the twelve jurors seem to fear the mob. That means ten out of the twelve people in that jury room believe that Kyle Rittenhouse is innocent and are willing to go back into the courtroom and say so. I hope they can prevail on the other two jurors to do the right thing. If they don't, we have ceased to be a country with the rule of law and, instead, become a country governed by mob rule on the ground and totalitarian diktats from on high. Rather than being a free, first-world nation, we will be just another failed state.

Image: BLM on the move in Kenosha. YouTube screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.