The rise of personal dictatorships

The little dictators are all around us these days.

I watched a short video of “protestors” in Bisbee, Arizona imposing their political ugliness upon the wedding of a young woman because Senator Kristen Sinema was officiating at the ceremony.

It was brutal.

The mother of the bride, in tears, begs the crowd to be quiet for just an hour. In response a woman says, “Will you tell her (Sinema) that she is a sellout, tell her that we don’t like what she’s doing to our country!” As this ogre reaches the word “country” her voice hardens and her hands gesticulate; a beastlike rage has overtaken her humanity and she yells at the pleading mother, “You know what, tell her, tell her!”

https://youtu.be/kKAO3Xbi1yY

It’s a heartbreaking scene.

Heartbreaking because this protestor can see that the mother is terribly upset and helpless in a most innocent manner, yet the picketer goes in for the kill anyway.

“Tell her, tell her!”

Personal dictatorships are all around us these days. From the Oberlin hermit whose life must not be disturbed by a heating and cooling mechanic of cis persuasion to the student I recently heard tell a teacher, “You should know that I’m hypersensitive to criticism.”

Personal dictators will terminate people who refuse a vaccine. Personal dictators will tell you that parents have no right to challenge what is taught to their children. Personal dictators will always hide behind the argument from authority.

That pleading mother represents a broad and expanding class of victims. People who are torn to pieces by those who claim to care about others, care about the planet, care about our democracy, care about everything more than you and I care.

They are blind to the destruction they inflict upon others in the effort to satisfy a quest for self-glorification.

It is not justice they seek; rather it is only raw power they demand.

Image: Pixabay