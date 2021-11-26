The error of Christian passivity

People who are aware of what is going on around them in this country will admit that we are living in unprecedented times. America has morphed into an authoritarian and increasingly dangerous country. The "cancel culture," a heavily biased media that allows only one point of view, federal and local governments dictating what we can and cannot do, all done in the name of "protecting" us. Add to this the fact that there has been a sharp increase in the organized destruction of our cities while murder rates in these cities are soaring. I could go on but you get the picture.

As one who visits many news sites that have a primarily Christian readership, I see one prevalent thought among Christians regarding how to deal with what is going on. Basically, it’s just pray and occupy till Jesus returns, or, Christ is returning soon and he'll straighten it all out.

I find this passivity inappropriate and foolish. With that said I would quickly say, that as Christians we should pray and anticipate his return, but we should not be as sheep being led to their demise. We can see evidence of why we shouldn't from Our Lord and Savior Himself.

Do you recall what He did to the moneychangers when he chased them out of the temple, how He verbally condemned the religious and government leaders of His day? Jesus called out people for their actions, speech, and behavior.

Here is one thing he directed his disciples to do and what all the sissified preachers and theologians try to explain away: "Then He said to them, But now, he who has a money bag, let him take it, and likewise a knapsack; and he who has no sword, let him sell his garment and buy one."

Note that He instructed them to get a sword. The reason for this was that many of the disciples were going into dangerous territory and might have to protect themselves. Now I'm not saying that we need to arm ourselves but I see indication from Our Lord that we shouldn't sit back and accept whatever injustices come our way.

Passivity to these injustices under the guise of doing Jesus' will, is to my mind either done out of ignorance or cowardice.

There is much we can and should do as believers to stand against what is going on in America. Whether it’s protesting, writing your elected officials, contributing to the leaders and organizations that are on the frontline of trying to save this country, or whatever else you can think of.

I urge people to wake up. This wannabe totalitarian government has taken away your right of assembly to worship once, don't think that it won’t to do it again if we just sit back and wait until His return.

Image: Public Domain