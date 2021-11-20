The Democrats’ cognitive dissonance

Why do so many Democrats look, sound, and act insane? Because they suffer terribly from “cognitive dissonance.”

To be a card-carrying child of the Left, one must hold a variety of conflicting ideas to be true, regardless of whether they conform with each other, or worse, with reality. And when you deny reality, let’s face it, you’re mentally disturbed.

For a perfect example of the cognitive dissonance loyal Dems must endure, take United States Assistant Secretary for Health and four-star admiral Rachel Levine.

Start with the absurd belief that Levine should be a major player in the public health sphere. As Pennsylvania’s secretary of Health, Levine was responsible for the policy forcing the state’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities to accept COVID-19 patients who’d been treated at local hospitals. This policy caused immeasurable suffering and countless deaths, and on its own, should have resulted in Levine getting canned or resigning in disgrace.

But wait, it gets better!

Levine might have pled ignorance to the deleterious effects of exposing the most vulnerable to the Wuhan flu. However, shortly after that terrible policy was implemented, Levine’s mom, age 95, was abruptly moved out a Pennsylvania care facility and given safe haven. It would appear Levine was okay with other people’s mothers dying of COVID-19, just not Mama Levine.

Despite that, Levine was given a plum federal position and a nice pay raise by our increasingly senile president or whoever makes his decisions for him.

It wasn’t enough for Democrats to promote a woefully incompetent bureaucrat with bloody hands to a critically important job; no, they decided that Levine should also wear a military costume and pretend to be a four-star admiral. The doughy, myopic Levine, who never served a day in the armed services, looks like an absolute clown in an admiral’s dress blues. What a slap in the face to anyone who ever served, bled, or died for our country.

But wait, there’s more!

You see, Rachel Levine is also the first female four-star admiral. This despite Levine having been born a male, nee Richard Levine, who later married a woman and had two children with her. Later still, Levine divorced, had sex-change surgery, donned some groovy “cat eye” glasses and adopted the same hairstyle as Grandmama from The Addams Family. Although Levine may fervently wish to be a lady, hopefully the admiral’s wise enough to seek out regular prostate exams.

To a Democrat, Levine is just the ticket to make national health policy despite having potentially killed thousands of nursing home residents in Pa.

To a Democrat, Levine is entitled to wear the uniform of a four-star admiral despite having never served in the armed forces and looking like ten pounds of bratwurst stuffed in a five-pound sack.

To a Democrat, Levine is an historic woman, despite being born Richard, fathering two children, and possessing unalterable male DNA as well as a prostate.

If you believe Rachel Levine is a woman, a four-star admiral, and worthy of promotion after Levine’s awful performance in Pennsylvania, you are the very poster child for cognitive dissonance.

Or you’re nuts.

Image: DNC

