Thanksgiving cheer: Joe Biden snubs Kamala at soup kitchen dish-out

For most of us, the Thanksgiving holiday is a time for fellowship, gatherings, good cheer, feasting, gratitude, and charity.

But then there's the Biden White House, where Joe and Kamala put on a public show at a soup kitchen demonstrating they can't stand each other.

According to the New York Post:

President Biden seemed to snub Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday as they helped prepare meals at a DC soup kitchen during their first public appearance together in more than a week. Biden made no attempt to demonstrate any fondness for his VP in front of the cameras after Harris allies slammed Biden to CNN last week for giving her tough jobs, such as handling the border crisis, and accused the West Wing of giving her less support than white members of the administration. When asked by a reporter what he was grateful for, Biden put an arm around DC Central Kitchen chef Dawain Arrington — who was standing to the president's left with Harris at Biden's right — and said, "The people I'm standing next to are what I'm thankful for. He got up. He was knocked down, but he got up." Moments earlier, first lady Jill Biden directed Harris to a spot next to her husband, but the president didn't appear to greet his second-in-command.

So Joe can't stand to put on a nice face with Kamala even in public.

Notice that Jill is ordering Kamala around in the scenario, too, not exactly a sign of respect for Harris's office.

"Come on, Kamala!" Jill Biden said, pointing the vice president to a tray of green beans that the VP was put in charge of scooping. "I'm here!" Harris responded gleefully as she approached. Press pool microphones didn't capture any words between Biden and Harris and the president seemed to ignore the veep and return immediately to his conversation with Arrington as he placed turkey on trays. At one point, Biden could be heard telling the chef about a time when facilities were "segregated by law."

Kamala was obviously play-acting, but you know she couldn't have liked it. Jill's imperious behavior clearly shows who has the upper hand on the hash-slinging front for the cameras.

Jill is known to harbor a grudge against Kamala, following the 2020 Democrat presidential debate where Harris effectively called Biden a racist over the school busing issue. Jill's meanness, ordering Kamala to dish green beans like some recalcitrant help, like Scarlett showing exasperation with Prissy, while Jill herself dished yams, hubby Doug ladled gravy, and Joe slung turkey, pretty well paints the scene. It follows from some bad press from the Kamala camp, which once again called Joe Biden racist, this time for dumping the migrant-surge portfolio in her lap, as if she couldn't possibly solve it by re-establishing President Trump's migrant protection protocols as well as by ordering the rebuilding of the wall. She blamed Joe instead.

After that, Joe left this miserable soup-kitchen scene, as well as all the Americans who are paying more for Thanksgiving, and jetted off with Jill to some billionaire's mansion on Nantucket to feast in style.

Sound like a nice Thanksgiving over at the Biden White House? Don't think so. Imagine the steaming that followed from that one.

Normal people put on nice faces and remember to be charitable for Thanksgiving — especially in public. Not these guys. Joe can't even stand to look at Kamala at a feel-good public event with the cameras on.

Happy Thanksgiving, Democrats.

Image: Screen shot from AFP video via YouTube.