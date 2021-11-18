Teen suspended for saying there are two genders

Abraham Lincoln is said to have told a joke about how many legs a dog has if you call a tail a leg. Lincoln said the dog has four legs because calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it a leg. This simple bit of wisdom has been abrogated in our modern times. Men calling themselves women are considered women. Women calling themselves men are considered men.

Bruce Jenner calls himself Caitlyn now and has collected a Woman of the Year award. A boy who grew out his hair and called himself a girl was allowed to compete as a girl and blew away the competition in state championship races in Connecticut. The CDC says “pregnant people, not “pregnant women.” There’s an awful lot of people trying to prove that if you call a tail a leg long enough and loud enough, it really will become a leg.

There are also people pushing back and insisting on reality. A New Hampshire teenager attending Exeter High School dared to say there are only two genders, male and female, and was promptly handed a one-game football suspension. He in turn promptly hired an attorney from the Christian organization Cornerstone Action and filed a lawsuit.

Image: Albrecht Dürer’s Adam and Eve (1507). Public domain.

The lawsuit claims that Exeter’s policy on non-binary students and their preferred pronouns violates the student’s First Amendment rights. He admits denying that there are genders other than male and female. He refuses to use pronouns such as “they” or “ze.” Under the free speech clause of the First Amendment, he says he has the right to avoid being compelled to use speech that he doesn’t agree with.

The young man is also a Catholic and he stated the Biblically-based belief that God made only two genders, male and female. Again, under the freedom of religion clause of the First Amendment, he should have the right to state beliefs in accordance with his religion.

I hope he wins his case. Exeter High School may think God made an unpardonable error of taste dividing humans into male and female, but a conspiracy to call people something other than what they were born as will hardly alter the facts.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a 21st century black teenager who is sent back in time and becomes a slave in the old south.