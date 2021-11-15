Schiff shamelessly defends touting now-discredited 'Steele dossier'

Now that the 'Steele dossier' has been exposed as a total fraud by the Durham special counsel's indictments, guess what its big champion has to say about it:

According to Fox News:

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday he has no regrets about hyping the infamous dossier by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele now that Special Counsel John Durham has further discredited the already debunked document. Schiff, chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, had dramatically read some of the most explosive claims from the dossier into the Congressional Record during a March 2017 House Intelligence Committee hearing, including the now-debunked claim that the Trump 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia. During an appearance on NBC News’ "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Schiff was confronted with some of his past claims hyping the validity of the dossier and was asked by host Chuck Todd whether he regrets "giving some credibility to the Steele dossier before anybody had been able to verify anything in it." "I don't regret saying that we should investigate claims of someone who, frankly, was a well-respected British intelligence officer," Schiff responded. "And we couldn’t have known, of course, years ago that we would learn years later that someone who is a primary source lied to him."

Schiff, you recall, was the House intelligence committee chairman who supposedly knew more than the rest of us, given that he had all that access to intelligence that he wasn't allowed to tell us about. He was brimming with it. Remember the tripe he spouted that went like this?

Schiff repeatedly said that his committee had dug up “plenty of evidence of collusion or conspiracy.” In March 2017, he said on “Meet the Press,” “I can’t go into the particulars, but there is more than circumstantial evidence now” and last May he told ABC that Trump’s Russia conspiracy is of “a size and scope probably beyond Watergate.”

Schiff, and creatures such as the China'd up Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Sen. Harry Reid, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, as well as former CIA director John Brennan, all attempted to sway the public by claiming that their privileged access to intelligence showed proof positive that President Trump was busy colluding with the Russians against the American people. Turns out the whole thing was false, yet Schiff was the loudest promoter of this garbage. Fox News's Greg Jarrett has a backgrounder on all of Schiff's mendacious activity around this here.

What's so vile about Schiff's claims, which came straight from the Steele dossier, is that they weren't just mere bad intelligence, a weapons of mass destruction thing that was never found. It's that his claims from the Steele dossier were actually cooked up by his own party's Democrat operatives, such as Democrat P.R. man Charles Dolan, aided and enabled by staffers at the Brookings Institution where Schiff has made at least one speech, and where at least one employee involved in the dossier's fabrication has since been arrested for lying to the FBI. The broad stream of evidence all points to all of them, including Schiff, knowing the whole thing was fake, and once it was exposed as fake, moving on to the Ukraine phone call as a means of impeaching and ousting President Trump.

Every last claim here has been proven to be a lie and not just a lie but probably a knowing lie.

Byron York has a very good tweet about what this shameless lying about shamelessly shilling lies amounts to, from Schiff:

Adam Schiff does not regret promoting the Steele dossier, probably for the same reason Harry Reid did not regret lying about Mitt Romney's taxes: 'He didn't win, did he?' From @MeetThePress: pic.twitter.com/Ol8RgUtYwI — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 14, 2021

The end justifies the means, that's what passes for a moral compass in the world of Adam Schiff and countless other Democrats involved in promoting big lies. Now he says he's unashamed. He ought to be beet red from shame and out of public office.

Image: Twitter screen shot