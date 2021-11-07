Remember when gender was determined by science?

For thousands of years, our gender was determined by science and our anatomy. Basically, everyone could look down to see what body parts we have.

When I was born in 1953, the doctor looked me over and determined that I was a male. It was not rocket science. My parents were not given a choice as to what gender to go on my birth certificate.

If I had chosen to go into the girl’s locker room in high school in the early 1970’s and walked around naked, I would have been expelled, arrested and classified for life as a dangerous sexual predator. No one would have cared if I said I felt like a girl that day.

Today, the party of science™ says that gender should not be determined by science. Instead, you can pick your gender by how you feel. Essentially you can choose off a menu, just like Biden could choose a flavor of ice cream at Baskin Robbins.

Girls should not demand the right to privacy. If someone with a penis wants to invade their facilities, they should just accept it. If anyone disagrees with this strange, dangerous policy they will be labeled a hater. Personally, it has nothing to do with hate. I just don’t think anyone with a penis should be strolling around in female facilities.

In New York City, there are now at least 31 acceptable genders. If I got to New York, I would Identify myself as #27, Gender Gifted. My preferred pronoun will be GG, and if anyone calls me something different I would sue because my feelings have been hurt.

New York City legally recognizes 31 different gender identities Being gender identities, New York City residents can simply choose their identity, without ever having to show proof of gender. So I’m guessing a person could even choose a separate gender for each day of a 31-day month, and that would be… legal. Apparently, you can be fined upto $ 250,000 for failure to use and/or recognize an employee’s, tenant’s, customer’s, or client’s preferred name, pronoun and title (e.g., Ms./Mrs.) regardless of the individual’s sex assigned at birth, anatomy, gender, medical history, appearance, or the sex indicated on the individual’s identification.

Anyway, here’s the complete list of 31 genders:

Bi-gendered Cross-dresser Drag King Drag Queen Femme Queen Female-to-Male FTM Gender Bender Genderqueer Male-to-Female MTF Non-Op HIJRA Pangender Transexual/Transsexual Trans Person Woman Man Butch Two-Spirit Trans Agender Third Sex Gender Fluid Non-Binary Transgender Androgyne Gender Gifted Gender Blender Femme Person of Transgender Experience Androgynous

You are commanded to call this person a woman:

Today’s oppressors are people who mislabel themselves as progressives moving towards government control, even to the point of forcing people to deny fundamental truths about male and female. They are politicians who seek to fire people because they won't follow dictatorial mandates. There is nothing progressive about people who falsely label themselves as progressive.