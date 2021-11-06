Peter Skurkiss, RIP

AT readers will be saddened to learn that regular contributor Peter Skurkiss has passed away at the age of 75 years.

Peter died of complications of cancer, which he had been struggling against for years, on October 30.

Peter Skurkiss was born in Bloomfield, New Jersey on October 6, 1946. He studied at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, earning a BS in Physical Chemistry/Mathematics in 1968, and at Hoboken’s Stevens Institute of Technology earning an MS in Management Science in 1982. He returned to Fairleigh Dickinson later that same decade, taking home an MBA in 1989.

Peter had a distinguished CV working for leading technology companies, including a position as Senior Manufacturing Engineer for the Avionics division of Cessna, a member of Technical staff of Bell Labs, and the VP of Manufacturing of Merrimac. He also acted as Director of Quality Assurance for the ASPE company and was a Manager at Litton Corporation as well as Production Manager with Coltene/Whaledent in New York City.

Peter began writing for AT in 2012 with “Barack Obama and the Pepsi Challenge.” In the ensuing years, he applied an engineer’s incisiveness mixed with simple common sense to the entire gamut of political topics ranging from electoral politics to the culture wars to the Second Amendment. Rarely did a week pass without his byline appearing on AT. His final piece, “An insider's take on the Biden energy strategy,” appeared on October 24. His entries in AT’s archives number no less than 357, an impressive total by anyone’s measure.

The AT staff is grateful for the opportunity to work with Peter Skurkiss. We will no longer see the quizzical tag “Emisku” in our email inbox, and will miss his sturdy, dependable presence on our corner of the ramparts. With his passing, AT is a little less than it was.

We extend our sympathies to Emilia Skurkiss and the other members of his family. The family encourages donations in Peter’s memory to the Cancer Society or One of a Kind Animal rescue in Akron, Ohio.

Image: Emilia Skurkiss