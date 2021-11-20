People should be angry about Joe Biden's Rittenhouse verdict twaddle

So Joe Biden is "angry and concerned" that a 17-year-old who defended himself against armed adult criminals got acquitted by a Kenosha jury in a trial.

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.

Biden says he’s angry and concerned over Rittenhouse acquittal for Kenosha killings, but ‘we have to abide by it.’ Prior to that, he tried to smear Rittenhouse as a white supremacist. A lot of them do that in the Biden White House.

Biden’s Twitter account last year included Rittenhouse’s image in a tweet that blasted then-President Donald Trump for refusing “to disavow white supremacists.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier in the week implied that Rittenhouse was a vigilante.

I've never heard Biden that he is "angry and concerned" about the following:

All the violent rioters and protesters in cities who killed and injured cops and others and committed arson and looted and never got charged.

All the career criminals who are let out of jail repeatedly, by lenient judges and politicians, and who go on to commit other violent crimes.

The cartels at the border who run drugs, humans and guns across his open border and are now getting very rich indeed from human-smuggling feees..

The journalists and others who sought to destroy Nick Sandman with lies that he was a white supremacist and a domestic terrorist to gin up hate and violence because he wore a MAGA hat.

The media who repeatedly mislead the public about crimes to gin up racial hate and violence against people like Rittenhouse. They didn't care what the videos showed at all, any more than Biden did when he falsely labeled Kyle a "white supremacist" with no evidence.

All of the supposed journalists who helped contribute to the destruction of Kenosha by stating that Jacob Blake was unarmed.

He wasn't angry and concerned that the Wisconsin governor did little or nothing to quell the violence for days.

All the journalists and others who spread the lie of "hands up don't shoot" to gin up racial hate and violence against white cops. How many cops and others have been killed or maimed because of that widely repeated lie?

Hands up, don’t shoot’ was built on a lie

All of the journalists and others, including Biden himself, who have continually repeated the "very fine people" lie to gin up racial hate and violence as they sought to destroy Donald Trump.

Trump did condemn white supremacists, so it's too bad so many people won't listen

Can we once and for all kill off the distortion that Donald Trump called white supremacists “very fine people”? In the very same comments people are always quoting from, Virginia, Trump said, "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists." The discredited issue rose like a zombie when presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Democratic nominee Joe Biden to address “President Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville (Virginia) three years ago, when he talked about 'very fine people' on both sides.” The former vice president then gave an emotional account of the events and repeated the “very fine people” comment, adding that “no president has ever said anything like that.” Yes, Trump did, and has repeatedly, denounced white supremacists Wallace’s question and Biden’s answer were based on a false premise. Yet it was amplified when Wallace asked President Trump whether he was willing to denounce “white supremacists and militia groups,

It is too bad that Biden and the media didn't get angry and concerned when Obama dictatorially ordered the 'independent Justice Department to let drug running terrorists off to appease Iran. How many people have died because of intentional or unintentional overdoses in the last six years because Obama was more concerned about his legacy than the people.

It is too bad that Biden shows little anger and concern about China and Iran no matter what they do.

I believe most of the American people are much more angered and concerned about the intentional destruction of America by extremists like Biden and other Democrats than they are about this verdict which appears to be just based on the facts.

