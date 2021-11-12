More leftist indoctrination for kids: Big Bird from Sesame Street gets the vaccine

The powers that be have turned to Sesame Street's Big Bird in their continuing effort to coerce kids into accepting the experimental COVID-19 "vaccine" into their little, developing bodies.

Big Bird's PBS masters recently utilized the giant avian's "@BigBird" Twitter account to tweet out the following message: "I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I've been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!" Feel patronized and/or violated yet?

One wonders what they will tweet out next.

Maybe: "Big Bird here. Remember, only losers smoke cigarettes, but pot is good for you! All drugs should be legalized! But don't drink and drive! Love is love! Anal sodomy is just as wonderful as coitus! Ask your parents if you don't know what 'coitus' means. And oral sodomy isn't cheating! Abortion is women's health care! I'm non-binary PROUD! Che was a hero! Man-caused climate change is real! The science is settled! Dr. Fauci is God! Trump is the devil! Wear a mask, socially distance, and take the jab!!! Do it out of love for others! All you white supremacists must die! (But yellow is cool!) Have a nice day! Big Bird out."

Or: @Elmo: "Elmo here to remind you that Republicans want air you can't breathe and water you can't drink! They love pollution! And they might cut funding for public broadcasting so that great shows with important messages — like Sesame Street — might become extinct like the animals they hate! That would make Elmo sad!"

Or: @Bert&Ernie: "Hi kids, Bert & Ernie here to remind you that next week is LGBTQ PRIDE! week on Sesame Street!! Yay!! We'll have great guests like RuPaul and Admiral Rachel Levine! Be sure to tune in!"

This is not your father's Sesame Street. If PBS wants to depict diversity and "be real," it should show Muppets injecting themselves with needles and pooping on the sidewalk. Just like their human counterparts in Democrat-run cities around the country.

The show's theme song asks, "Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?"

Sadly, we're already there.

Image: Sesame Street via YouTube.