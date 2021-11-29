Kyle Rittenhouse’s leftist ASU classmates want him gone

One of the things that makes Kyle Rittenhouse quite proud is the fact that he is a student at Arizona State University although, so far, he’s only attended online. The leftists on campus, however, think that being online is already more than he deserves and are trying to get him kicked out of the college. So far, ASU is holding the line but one wonders how long it will do so.

The short version of Rittenhouse’s time in the public eye is that he was carrying a legal long gun, was in Kenosha, where his father lives, because he was trying to protect a local car dealership from being burned to the ground. A child rapist who had just been released from an insane asylum tried to kill him. Rittenhouse defended himself, killing the rapist. At that point, three other violent criminals tried to kill Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse again used his gun to defend himself, killing one criminal and wounding the other.

The three men Rittenhouse shot were White, and a Kenosha jury acquitted him because all the testimony and video evidence confirmed that he acted in self-defense. There was no evidence either in the courtroom or outside of it that Rittenhouse has a racist bone in his body.

But if you’re a modern leftist college student, facts are irrelevant. The narrative is the only thing that matters, which is why hundreds of ASU students are trying to get Rittenhouse kicked out of the institution. A collection of hard-left organizations—MEChA, Students for Socialism, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition—are holding a protest to force the administration to suspend him. As a reminder, all of these leftist organizations revere George Floyd, a violent ex-con who expired from overwhelming his diseased heart with a variety of drugs, as a radiant martyr to the Critical Race theory cause.

The fact that Rittenhouse was acquitted and that there’s no evidence he’s a racist is, as I noted, irrelevant:

Student organizations at ASU are organizing a protest to get Kyle Rittenhouse (who is an online student) kicked out of ASU pic.twitter.com/qHy4xM6nri — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2021

The front page of the notice has a picture of Rittenhouse emblazoned with the words “Killer off our campus.” The list of “Demands,” as always, is ultimately about directing money to leftist causes:

1. Withdraw Kyle Rittenhouse from ASU 2. Release a statement against white supremacy and racist murderer Kyle Rittenhouse 3. Reaffirm support for the multicultural center on campus as a space safe from white supremacy 4. Redirect funding from ASU PD [police department] to support the multicultural center and establishment of a caare [sic] center on campus.

If that “multicultural center” at ASU is ringing bells, that’s because a video emerged a few months ago of two girls kicking two boys, both quietly studying, off the premises because the boys were befouling a sacred “multicultural” space. White is no longer part of the culture, especially when those who are White have a “police matter” sticker displayed on their laptops.

In addition to the demands for money and Rittenhouse’s expulsion, the leftist student groups dismiss the verdict as nothing more than a white supremacist con job:

Even with a not-guilty verdict from a flawed “justice” system – Kyle Rittenhouse is still guilty to his victims and the families of those victims. Join us to demand from ASU that these demands be met to protect students from a violent, blood-thirsty murderer.

The Gateway Pundit also reports that a student named Taskina Bhuiya is behind a petition to oust Rittenhouse from ASU. The petition misstates the law and facts regarding the gun Rittenhouse used and urges people to remember the victims (felons all). To date, over 800 people have signed on. That’s an inconsequential number out of the 52,386 students on the Tempe campus, but we’ve seen that college administrations will bow before the leftist mob.

As of now, though, there’s no evidence that ASU is yielding to those demands, although the rally isn’t until Wednesday. We must all hope that the university holds strong. In the event it does, it should also expel everyone behind the petition and rally for defaming Rittenhouse. If the students remain on campus, ASU becomes a target for any lawsuit. While there’s debate about whether “white supremacist” is actionable, there shouldn’t be any debate that the phrase “blood-thirsty murderer” is almost certainly actionable. Moreover, unless there are consequences for this kind of mob behavior, nothing will stop it.