Joe Isuzu Biden: Concern-trolling high energy prices to voters -- and working on the sly to raise them higher

Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed that high energy prices, including soaring prices at the pump, are some kind of priority for him. He's made loud noises for the cameras about a couple of piddly measures of his to cut energy costs for consumers, which would at best be temporary and at worst, useless. But out on the sly, he's stepping up his war on Big Oil, something he doesn't want you to know about, which will raise energy prices. He's still Creepy Joe.

On camera, he loves to say the things he thinks all those voters who now disapprove of him would like to hear.

Some press snippets:

“I will do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump,” Biden said.

"American consumers are feeling the impact of elevated gas prices at the pump and in their home heating bills, and American businesses are, too, because oil supply has not kept up with demand as the global economy emerges from the pandemic," the White House said in a news release. "That's why President Biden is using every tool available to him to work to lower prices and address the lack of supply."

According to the White House itself, from a briefing by an unnamed official:

... we are committed to continue supporting our strong economic recovery and making sure oil and gas are affordable as the economy emerges from the pandemic.

...and as Biden puts it:

But right now, I will do what needs to be done to reduce the price you pay at the pump — from the middle-class and working families that are spending much too much, and it’s a strain. And they’re -– you’re the reason I was sent here: to look out for you.

Which is weird stuff given all the acts he's quietly taking to raise energy prices higher. Here are a pair of things he's done since that treacly statement that he's done on the sly, hoping you won't notice:

The first, from Axios:

Oil and gas companies should pay more to drill on federal lands and waters, the Department of the Interior argued in a report released Friday, saying that the current rates were "outdated." Driving the news: The Department of Interior report said that the federal government's oil and gas leasing and permitting program "fails to provide a fair return to taxpayers, even before factoring in the resulting climate-related costs that must be borne by taxpayers.

Axios yakks a lot about the federal rate being lower than some private rates, but forgets that much of federal land for lease is utterly undeveloped, with zero roads, zero electricity, zero satellite transmission, zero internet, zero water, the works. The other thing is that many of these unexplored federal lands are pretty speculative. A rate would be high and would find a buyer were an oil company to be fairly sure it would get a good return on its investment, meaning, it knew the oil was there and waiting. With many federal lands, that's pretty speculative, which would explain low rates.

The report cited was released on the Friday after Thanksgiving, a classic 'Friday night news dump' as they say, done with hopes that voters would not notice. An analyst cited by Axios noticed, however:

"This approach could still significantly curtail future federal oil and gas production activity while remaining consistent with existing laws," a note from research firm ClearView Energy Partners said.

Less oil for America, while Joe Biden is out begging the Saudis to ramp up oil production for him. Sounds legit.

That's far from the only idiocy out of Biden on his claimed concern for high energy prices. There's also this -- get a load of this press exchange cited by Sara Carter.

The Biden administration confirmed that it is considering shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan despite the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

The White House tried to deny that that was happening, but got ratted out by Fox News's Peter Doocy at a press briefing:

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked about the report during Monday’s press briefing, asking, “why is the administration now considering shutting down the Line 5 pipeline from Canada to Michigan?” “So, Peter, that is inaccurate,” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed. “That is not right. So, any reporting indicating that some decision has been made, again, is not accurate. … So, again, I would — it is inaccurate what you just stated, but —” “What’s inaccurate?” Doocy asked. “The reporting about us wanting to shut down the Line 5,” Jean-Pierre said. “I didn’t say ‘wanting.’ I said, is it being studied right now? Is the administration studying the impact of shutting down the Line 5?” “Yeah. Yes, we are. We are,” Jean-Pierre admitted.

Citing Politico Pro, the Sara Carter report noted that Biden's move most certainly would raise energy prices as well as trash further diplomatic relations with Canada. Which would explain why White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre tried to weasel out of admitting that the plan was in the works.

Yet all of this comes as energy prices are spiking sharply, with all the reasons for it having Joe's name on them:

From Fox News:

Energy costs played a large role in the inflation surge, skyrocketing 4.8% from September to October, with price increases widespread across the sector. The cost for gasoline (6.1%), heating oil (12.3%) and natural gas (6.2%) all jumped last month from September, largely due to severely lopsided supply and demand: Americans are traveling more, but the supply side has not kept up with the demand.

In the past year, energy costs have jumped a stunning 30%, with gasoline soaring by nearly 50%. A gallon of gas, on average, was $3.42 nationwide on Tuesday, according to AAA – up from $2.11 a year ago.