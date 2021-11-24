Joe Biden imitates Ron Burgundy when reading the TelePrompter

Throughout his political career, Joe Biden has distinguished himself as a man whose greatest abilities are getting himself elected and channeling vast sums of money to credit card companies and his family members. When it comes to the actual governing, Obama’s former defense secretary, Robert Gates, said that Biden was “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” That was an understatement. Biden’s incompetence extended to all issues, not just those two. His abysmal ten-month presidency has supported that conclusion. And now, thanks to a TelePrompter gaffe, Biden exposed himself being as dumb as the fictional Ron Burgundy.

Even Biden’s fiercest supporters would be hard put to argue that Biden is anywhere near as smart as he thinks he is. He’s an ignorant fabulist who, thanks to a combination of ambition, delusion, and stupidity, reads whatever his handlers put on the TelePrompter. Still, he knows what he’s doing and, in some dim, dark recess of his mind, probably understands that it’s disastrous for the country...but he doesn’t care: Biden wanted to be president and sold what was left of his shriveled little soul to gain the White House. He’ll say whatever they tell him to say.

Image: Ron Burgundy screen grab, edited by Andrea Widburg.

As a press conference on Tuesday showed, when it comes to saying what they tell him to say, Biden takes that responsibility so literally that he dutifully reads every word on the TelePrompter, just as Ron Burgundy, the fictional newsman did.

First, for context, here’s Ron Burgundy (strong language warning):

And then there’s Biden. The occasion was a press conference during which Biden once again promised that he would magically make the supply chain breakdown disappear without in any way addressing the reasons that ships are anchored off the California coast (i.e., California’s insane environmental laws regarding trucks, its insane war against independent contractors, and its insane COVID mandates, as well as the general problem of vanishing truckers).

President Biden says the White House met with CEOs of Walmart, Target, Home Depot, TJ Maxx and others.



“Those retailers … agreed to move products more quickly, stock the shelves more quickly.” pic.twitter.com/BISc6AXAUw — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2021

And then, the man who shut down the Keystone pipeline and ended every possible bit of drilling and exploration on federal lands blamed other countries (i.e., the OPEC countries and Russia) for not producing enough oil. This accusation, by the way, kills stone-cold dead Biden’s insistence that shutting down oil production in America is to benefit the environment. If that were true, he wouldn’t urge other countries to produce more. That leads one to suspect that Biden and his handlers simply want to destroy the American economy—or Cloward-Piven writ large:

Joe Biden blames other "oil producing countries" for not having "ramped up the supply of oil quickly enough." pic.twitter.com/DaOaUYyce0 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 23, 2021

In keeping with the Cloward-Piven strategy of breaking the American economy, Biden is launching investigations against the oil and gas companies. I hold no brief for these companies, but the reality is that they perform an important economic function so, naturally, Biden and his handlers want them dead:

President Biden hits gas supply companies for “paying less and making a lot more.”



“That’s why I’ve asked the Federal Trade Commission to consider whether potentially illegal and anti-competitive behavior in the oil and gas industry is causing higher prices for consumers.” pic.twitter.com/T4wzMpDHbJ — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2021

Twitchy has more of Biden’s statements regarding the supply chain and energy costs. Everything he said, without exception is untrue.

And then comes the pièce de résistance from Joe “Ron Burgundy” Biden, whose brain, never good, is rapidly decomposing:

Biden reads “end of quote” off the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/G04SMU6ep6 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 23, 2021

Somehow, I always imagined that, if America ended, it would go out in a blaze of glory, fighting off Martians or Soviets. I could never in a million years have dreamed that America risked fizzling out following a corrupt election befitting a banana republic that left us with a power-mad, egotistical cretin taking orders from the leftists who fulfilled his lifelong dream of sitting in the Oval Office.