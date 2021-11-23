« Obama Presidential Center receives its largest-ever gift: $100 million | In Rittenhouse case, truth in the crosshairs, press objectivity be damned »
November 23, 2021

J.K. Rowling will not back down in the ‘transgender’ war against women

By Andrea Widburg

One of my examples for the principle that good art is inherently conservative is J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, which essentially plays out the west’s war against radical Islam and ends with a giant nod to the Bible. Whatever J.K. Rowling’s intentions, her art is true. Now, Rowling is fighting for truth in her own life, doing battle against those men who claim to be women and, under that label, are relentlessly denying women their unique, biological femininity. Most recently, the ungrateful children who became rich and famous playing her characters have been silent as she was kept from a reunion and, more seriously, angry fake women have doxed her.

Rowling’s war for women began last June when the British Employment Tribunal ruled against Maya Forstater, a so-called “TERF,” i.e. a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.” Forstater’s “radical” position was saying that men cannot become women, no matter how much they insist that they are. For holding that purely factual view, and challenging proposed amendments to Britain’s “Gender Recognition Act of 2004,” Forstater lost her job, a ruling that the tribunal affirmed. (You can read more about it here.)

And that’s where J.K. Rowling comes in: She had the temerity to support Forstater’s claim that men are not women and that biological sex is real. (Interestingly, Twitter hasn’t deleted the tweet or suspended Rowling’s account.)

Rowling doubled down on her “wrongthink” when she posted a delicately snarky tweet about the ludicrous way leftists (including those in medicine) are avoiding the word “women” in favor of the phrase “people who menstruate” (and again, Twitter didn’t delete it):

For stating the truth, Rowling has become untouchable. HBO is doing a 20th Anniversary special celebrating the first Harry Potter movie and Rowling has been conspicuously ignored:

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, will not participate in HBO Max's upcoming 20-year anniversary special for the franchise amid controversy over her remarks about gender.

HBO Max listed some of the iconic actors from the franchise participating in the special, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, but notably omitted J.K. Rowling in an announcement for the special Tuesday, as the author faces backlash for mocking the use of the term “people who menstruate.”

As one of the richest women in the world, Rowling can survive being untouchable. However, that’s not good enough for so-called “transgender women,” who combine the aggression of men, the emotionalism of women, and the mental illness of “transgenderism.” Three of them decided to dox Rowling by taking a photo in front of her house with her address conspicuously visible. Rowling pushed back...hard:

Bravo! The ratio on these tweets is completely in Rowling’s favor (meaning that many more people have liked and retweeted her than have commented). Britain’s gay paper, PinkNews, immediately lied about what she did:

In a free country, people can do what they will in their private lives. That’s not what’s happening here, though. The LGBTQ++ agenda is the greatest gift the left ever had. Through that agenda, it’s able to take ownership of children’s bodies, break up the nuclear family, and force people to say 2+2=5, the ultimate in totalitarianism.

Most recently, in the name of gender equity, the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill that the House just passed denies any funds to religiously-run childcare facilities. Given that 53% of families place their children in such religiously associated facilities, by denying them money and while incentivizing non-religious preschools and daycares, the administration clearly means to starve those institutions to death.

Rowling is to be commended for taking a stand against the enormous pressure on people in the west to say that 2+2=5 in the form of the big lie that men and women can magically change their sex with wishes, surgery, and hormones. If you’d like to learn more about how nonsensical this is, and how dangerous for women, visit Women are Human.

