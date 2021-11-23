J.K. Rowling will not back down in the ‘transgender’ war against women

One of my examples for the principle that good art is inherently conservative is J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, which essentially plays out the west’s war against radical Islam and ends with a giant nod to the Bible. Whatever J.K. Rowling’s intentions, her art is true. Now, Rowling is fighting for truth in her own life, doing battle against those men who claim to be women and, under that label, are relentlessly denying women their unique, biological femininity. Most recently, the ungrateful children who became rich and famous playing her characters have been silent as she was kept from a reunion and, more seriously, angry fake women have doxed her.

Rowling’s war for women began last June when the British Employment Tribunal ruled against Maya Forstater, a so-called “TERF,” i.e. a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.” Forstater’s “radical” position was saying that men cannot become women, no matter how much they insist that they are. For holding that purely factual view, and challenging proposed amendments to Britain’s “Gender Recognition Act of 2004,” Forstater lost her job, a ruling that the tribunal affirmed. (You can read more about it here.)

And that’s where J.K. Rowling comes in: She had the temerity to support Forstater’s claim that men are not women and that biological sex is real. (Interestingly, Twitter hasn’t deleted the tweet or suspended Rowling’s account.)

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Rowling doubled down on her “wrongthink” when she posted a delicately snarky tweet about the ludicrous way leftists (including those in medicine) are avoiding the word “women” in favor of the phrase “people who menstruate” (and again, Twitter didn’t delete it):

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

For stating the truth, Rowling has become untouchable. HBO is doing a 20th Anniversary special celebrating the first Harry Potter movie and Rowling has been conspicuously ignored:

J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, will not participate in HBO Max's upcoming 20-year anniversary special for the franchise amid controversy over her remarks about gender. HBO Max listed some of the iconic actors from the franchise participating in the special, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, but notably omitted J.K. Rowling in an announcement for the special Tuesday, as the author faces backlash for mocking the use of the term “people who menstruate.”

As one of the richest women in the world, Rowling can survive being untouchable. However, that’s not good enough for so-called “transgender women,” who combine the aggression of men, the emotionalism of women, and the mental illness of “transgenderism.” Three of them decided to dox Rowling by taking a photo in front of her house with her address conspicuously visible. Rowling pushed back...hard:

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter. 2/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it. 3/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile 4/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape. 5/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex. 6/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that 7/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Bravo! The ratio on these tweets is completely in Rowling’s favor (meaning that many more people have liked and retweeted her than have commented). Britain’s gay paper, PinkNews, immediately lied about what she did:

The only question to ask of Pink News is - How low can you go? There really seems to be no floor pic.twitter.com/W048dbQd9C — Helen Joyce (@HJoyceGender) November 22, 2021

In a free country, people can do what they will in their private lives. That’s not what’s happening here, though. The LGBTQ++ agenda is the greatest gift the left ever had. Through that agenda, it’s able to take ownership of children’s bodies, break up the nuclear family, and force people to say 2+2=5, the ultimate in totalitarianism.

Most recently, in the name of gender equity, the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill that the House just passed denies any funds to religiously-run childcare facilities. Given that 53% of families place their children in such religiously associated facilities, by denying them money and while incentivizing non-religious preschools and daycares, the administration clearly means to starve those institutions to death.

Rowling is to be commended for taking a stand against the enormous pressure on people in the west to say that 2+2=5 in the form of the big lie that men and women can magically change their sex with wishes, surgery, and hormones. If you’d like to learn more about how nonsensical this is, and how dangerous for women, visit Women are Human.

