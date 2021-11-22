Jesse Jackson and other Black leaders prove once again that Black lives don't matter to them

Fresh from a bout of Wuhan, China coronavirus that landed both Jesse Jackson and his wife in the hospital, Jackson was back at doing what he does best -- being the center of attention at a media geared Kenosha verdict protest, spouting fact-free inflammatory nonsense (at best), all for further extortion later down the line.

Among the speakers at the event was the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who told the crowd he believed the verdict in Rittenhouse’s case sets a “dangerous precedent” at future protests. “The Rittenhouse decision jeopardized every freedom fighter,” Jackson told the assembled crowd. “Everyone who’s a demonstrator can be killed by a right-winger with[out] justification.” “We have the right, the constitutional right, to march,” Jackson said later. “He has the constitutional right to object. He does not have the right to kill us.” Jackson said his Rainbow PUSH Coalition would be hosting another march Sunday in Kenosha, which is expected to end outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Rittenhouse’s trial was held. “Nobody has the right to go across state lines [with] a loaded weapon, come back with a loaded weapon, shoot two people and then go home,” Jackson said. “So we fight back.”

Apparently though, it is perfectly fine with Jackson -- and all the others who believe emotions are more important than facts -- for Black people not to cross state lines with loaded but unregistered weapons to shoot and kill other black people and then go home. As he was shooting off his mouth and a few hours afterwards

3 killed, 5 teens among 21 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening In one of the fatal attacks, a 45-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Seeley Avenue, while another man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Several of these shootings occurred just a few miles from Jackson's home, continuing a long-term pattern of (mostly) Black people -- usually young Black males -- killing other (mostly) Black males -- graphically illustrated by the invaluable heyjackass.com site.

Those highlighted dark red, dark green sites with the highest number of killings are predominantly Black neighborhoods with some Hispanic ones on the fringes. Similar incidents are ravaging Democrat-run Black neighborhoods across the nation.

But that's not news; these daily shootings and killings are so routine that they merit only a line or two per day, or a few seconds in the local media. Jackson and his ideological cronies tend to publicly ignore the traumatized victims of violence, their grieving family members and the mostly decent neighborhood residents who live constantly with fear as they go about their routine daily lives.

As Jackson himself once admitted at an Operation PUSH meeting in November, 1993, "There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life to walk down the street and hear footsteps...then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved."

But that kind of painful truth, along with the difficult and complex solutions, won't get the attention that Jackson needs to survive; it won't get him the dollars for him to continue.

And so Jacson led chants of "Stop the violence... stop the killings...keep hope alive" which his hopeless followers catatonically repeated.

Rev. Jesse Jackson leads chants of “No more vigilante justice” in Chicago this afternoon, as protesters hold speeches against the Rittenhouse verdict in Federal Plaza #Chicago #RittenhouseVerdict pic.twitter.com/jRMgvpLzpM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 20, 2021

But, all those words were in vain; Sunday night the violence and killings continued.

Jesse Jackson was unavailable for comment.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab