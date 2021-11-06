Jennifer Granholm’s hilarity about rising fuel prices is worse than you thought

A short video is circulating showing Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s response to being asked about rising gas prices. Granholm starts giggling and says “That is hilarious.” Most thought she was laughing at people’s suffering but, in a way, her response was worse than that because she was really laughing about the fact that she and Biden do not plan to improve the situation for ordinary Americans.

Rising gas prices are a huge problem. Not only do they make travel significantly more expensive, but they also make everything more expensive because there’s nothing in America that isn’t in some way dependent on gasoline. The mechanized farming that feeds America requires gasoline. The same is true for the few remaining factories that make our goods. And getting all those foods and other goods to market requires gasoline too.

Every home, store, and office in America relies on fossil fuels in one way or another—and on Biden’s watch, prices have gone up and up:

Image from Ycharts.

However, when Thomas Keene, a Bloomberg interviewer, described those gas prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plans, Granholm giggled and said, “That’s hilarious.” Most people assumed that she was saying that it was hilarious that gas prices were soaring and people struggling:

However, if you really listen to Granholm’s response, she was laughing at something even worse than people’s suffering. She was laughing at the thought that the Biden administration could do anything to help people:

Keene: What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America? Granholm: [Laughing uproariously.] Oh, my. That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this. [Getting serious.] As you know, of course, oil is a global market, it is controlled by a cartel—that cartel is called OPEC and they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.

And there’s the party line. While in Glasgow, Biden also blamed OPEC, as well as Russia, for rising fuel prices. The reality is, though, that Trump had a magic wand. That magic wand was to unleash the American energy sector. Under Trump, America became energy independent and an oil exporter.

The moment Biden walked into the Oval Office, though, he pulled the plug. He canceled the Keystone pipeline, making transporting the same oil much more expensive. He also ended all fracking and drilling on federal lands.

When you combine the government’s manic money printing with a drastic cut in U.S. energy production, you’ve put inflation on steroids. The magic wand that the Biden administration can wave is to stop printing money and to reinstate Keystone and bring back the oil and gas leases on federal land—but Biden and his energy secretary prefer that America remain dependent on countries hostile to us. (And as the House just demonstrated, Democrats intend to redouble the money printing.)

There’s an ironic hypocrisy behind all this. Biden’s economically damaging executive orders were ostensibly to stop climate change. Now, though, he’s demanding that Russia and OPEC produce more oil and gas to offset the devastating effect of his orders on the American energy sector. In other words, the earth will experience just as much fossil fuel production as before, only it will benefit oligarchs and Islamic totalitarians while leaving Americans to fall further and further behind.

Biden and Giggling Granholm are indecent people.

