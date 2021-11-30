Is ‘Justice Kamala Harris’ in the Supreme Court’s future?

The Democrat party desperately wanted the White House and engaged in all sorts of election chicanery to get it. They’re now saddled with an increasingly senile man whose decades of corruption (most of it involving using his son to sell out American interests) are catching up with him and a woman who is so gauche, unpleasant, and ineffective that just about everyone despises her. Because it’s a given, no matter what he says, that Biden cannot run in 2024 and probably won’t last that long, the Democrat party pooh-bahs are trying to dispose of Harris. A British outlet reports that the Supreme Court is one option the Democrats are considering.

Because the mainstream media are nothing more than propagandists for the Democrat party, it’s often difficult to get honestly reported insights into what’s going on in American politics. That’s where the foreign press comes in handy. The Telegraph, which is Britain’s more right-leaning paper (although it’s hardly conservative by American conservative standards), reported yesterday that the Democrats, in their desperation to rid themselves of Harris are looking to the possibility that they can park her on the Supreme Court:

Democrats desperately scrambling to find a potential successor to Joe Biden in 2024 are whispering about a potential nuclear option that could see Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, nominated to the Supreme Court. While the scenario is highly improbable, and perhaps a reflection of a Washington rumour mill in overdrive, the fact it has come up at all shows the depths of the predicament the Biden administration currently finds itself in, amid rising inflation, a stalled domestic agenda, and foreign policy disasters. Polls are now regularly showing Mr Biden's approval rating below 40 per cent, and panic set in at the White House after a recent poll put Kamala Harris at an unelectable 28 per cent. [snip] The left-field Supreme Court theory would mean Mr Biden nominating Ms Harris, a former high-flying prosecutor, if a seat on the court became available over the next three years, which it may well. Mr Biden could then use Section 2 of the 25th Amendment to nominate a more popular vice president. That person would be the presumptive Democrat nominee should Mr Biden not run for re-election at the age of 82. If Mr Biden stepped down before Nov 2024, the new vice president, under Section 1 of the 25th Amendment, would assume the presidency, and be able to run as an incumbent.

If that sounds familiar to you, it’s because, right here at American Thinker, Clayton Spann suggested that as one way of dealing with Harris’s awfulness. He posited it as a joke, though, while the Democrats seem to view the possibility seriously.

Of course, one of the problems for Democrats with this plan is that Harris has demonstrated that she’s not very bright. Whether they’re from the left or the right of the political spectrum, Americans expect their Supreme Court justices to be smart. Kamala is not. She is, instead, a singularly dull woman.

Image: Kamala Harris (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.

Kamala’s been unable to handle any of the responsibility given her and, lacking both charm and quick-wittedness, hasn’t been able to cover her failures. Instead, the NASA-sponsored video of her phony behavior with the child actors seemed like the most painful thing ever, right until Kamala put on a phony French accent and waved her arms around while speaking to French scientists. And then there’s her mind-numbing, puerile discussion about inflation.

If Biden nominates Harris to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, it’s hard to imagine Democrat senators, no matter how partisan they are, having the courage to report back to their voters that they put a woman with the brain of a peahen on the Supreme Court. Even court-packing looks better than this move.

Nevertheless, as The Telegraph acknowledges, the fact that Democrats are floating this idea reveals that, in their desperation to win—an effort that included getting a Black(ish) female on the ticket after Biden rashly promised to do so—the Democrats saddled themselves with someone who makes Frau Blucher look charming.

No wonder that various articles predict that the Democrats are setting the wheels in motion to dump Harris and, instead, get Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, or Pete Buttigieg into that vice presidential seat. Then, when Democrats give Biden the boot, these charmers will enter the Oval Office. The problem is that they’re as problematic as Harris herself.

Pete Buttigieg is a man of no accomplishments whatsoever, other than being gay, having been the mayor of a struggling town that didn’t improve under his mayoralty, and having a mellifluous voice. His tenure at the Department of Transportation has not improved on the record.

Hillary Clinton is probably the least likable woman in American politics. Also, the fact that she violated national security and created the Russia hoax will not endear her to independent voters.

As for Michelle Obama, she seems genuinely to hate the idea of politics when she can just live the lush life of a multi-millionaire. The Democrats may want her but it’s not at all clear that she wants the Democrats.

It seems that the Democrats, having made their bed, are stuck sleeping with a grotesque old man and the world’s most unappealing (politically) woman. It couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of people.