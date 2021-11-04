In recent memory, the U.S.A was celebrated in pop culture as the land of greatest opportunity

In 1963, Jay and the Americans had a song called “Only in America” where they sang the praises of how great the USA was as a place to live for everyone, no matter who you were.

Only in America

Can a guy from anywhere

Go to sleep a pauper and wake up a millionaire



Only in America

Can a kid without a cent

Get a break and maybe grow up to be President



Only in America

Land of opportunity, yeah

Would a classy girl like you fall for a poor boy like me



Only in America

Can a kid who's washin' cars

Take a giant step and reach right up and touch the stars Only in America

Could a dream like this come true

Could a guy like me start with nothing and end up with you



Only in America

Land of opportunity, yeah

Would a classy girl like you fall for a poor boy like me

Today, we see a piece of propaganda called the 1619 Project and we see the terms “white privilege” and “systemic racism” widely used to polarize Americans and gin up racial division.

Critical race theory is being taught in schools and used in corporations and government to claim that all white people are racists and oppressors and minorities are victims and oppressed to gin up racial hate and division. White children are taught to hate themselves and minorities are taught that the only reason they can’t succeed is because of the color of their skin.

When Obama, McAuliffe, the NYT, and other journalists claim it isn’t being taught they are lying. We see it every day.

The Dreamers, and all minorities seeking to come legally or illegally, obviously believe the 1963 song and not the current talking points. It is obvious they would not seek to stay and come if the U.S were systemically racist, and all whites were oppressors.

