Illegals handed big 'welcome packet' packages full of free stuff

It's getting to pretty easy, convenient, and inexpensive to be an illegal alien in the U.S. under Joe Biden's new open-borders policies.

According to a report from JustTheNews, complete with PDFs of the actual documents:

Like travel agents preparing customers for a cruise, nonprofits working with the Biden administration have created detailed itineraries and information packets to help illegal aliens travel to wherever they want to go in the U.S., according to documents obtained by a Texas congressman. Often courtesy of American taxpayers struggling to pay their bills during surging inflation, illegals are given free quality hotel rooms, plane tickets and transportation to the airport, travel maps, and instructions to TSA to bypass photo ID requirements, according to the documents shared with Just the News. The prototype packet, which was provided by a whistleblower to Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), undermines Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' claim that the southern border is closed. Instead, it highlights an extensive network of nonprofits, corporations and family foundations working together to circumvent immigration laws passed by Congress.

No wonder there's a surge at the border. With deals like this, it's "Black Friday" for illegals.

Citing the "welcome packet" handed out to a 46-year-old Honduran who's here illegally in San Diego from an NGO-linked "California Welcoming Task Force," and "San Diego Rapid Response Network," such a foreign national gets a $400-a-night hotel room at a prime San Diego Sheraton advertised as close to tourist hotspots Sea World and Old Town. The hotel room comes complete with free wi-fi, fitness center, mobile check-in, coin laundry, dry cleaning service, air-conditioning, cable television, microwave oven, mini-fridge, and much more.

After that, there's a free flight for the illegal border-crosser to his destination of choice in the U.S., along with free transportation to the airport, a special exemption request to the TSA for any need to present airport identification as other travelers are required to do (a helpful thing, given that the migrants connected through the same NGO, this one Jewish Family Service, are also provided free legal advice to never carry identification from foreign countries). They get preferential boarding ahead of legal paying travelers, a slew of free meals, a selection of free household goods (which may include diapers, baby formula, designer flip-flops — not the cheap kind — clothing, a baby car seat, $118 luggage, and a backpack suitable for carrying a laptop). After that, there are free lawyers for arguing one's "asylum" case (with the easy presumption that there's no such thing as a non-asylum case; everyone's an asylum case and therefore entitled to "asylum"). There's also information on free housing, free medical care, free education, and free "community resources" once at destination.

Who wouldn't want that kind of deal?

It's interesting indeed that all this stuff is free, given that the migrants have a lot of cash to pay human-smugglers, as well as plenty of cash for air flights. Note that in the recent week's Rapid Response Team's lists of people "helped" in the San Diego corridor, the majority are from places like Russia, Armenia, Ukraine, and a few other non-Mexican places depending on the week. Someone's obviously got the smuggling network racket going on the Mexico side, and someone's obviously got plenty of cash for flights from halfway around the world. You can tell by all the new designer clothing and expensive baby strollers and luggage seen on the crossing migrants in news pictures as well. Yet these migrant welcome packets are free; the organization emphasized that they are free, given that migrants have cash to pay con men who know they have money, and apparently, there's no such thing as means-testing, not with media happy to play the "narrative" about dirt-poor migrants somehow spilling into the U.S. out of desperation.

JustTheNews points out that there's a massive interlinked web of such NGOs who serve as an enabling network for these illegal migrants, and whose very reason for existence, as well as funding, would vanish were it not for these illegal migrants to "serve." They need these migrants, or they'd go out of "business." Some specialize in dishing out taxpayer COVID relief funds to illegals (Casa Familiar proudly stated that it handed out $75,000 to 150 families, an average of $500 per illegal family). Others specialize in legal or other services.

Bottom line is they've got every incentive to encourage illegal immigration and phony "asylum" cases even as their "feeder" lines upon which they depend for "raw material" amounts to Mexico's dreaded drug cartels and evil human-smuggling rackets. They're the enablers of the cartels, and their profits and the disaster Mexico's dealing with as a result of it is on them. What's more, they like to serve as "lookouts" in that they have a "hotline" for reporting "checkpoints" and immigration raids. They don't consider U.S. immigration law legitimate in any sense.

A look at the various networks involved in this network of services offered through the "welcome packet" is vast indeed, and I am only looking at San Diego, which isn't the most intense illegal border entry point. From the San Diego Rapid Response Network, here's a screen shot showing the list of participants:

It's pretty amazing, and I saw many other lists, just by looking up random participants on this list. At least some of these groups take federal funds, and all of them have a vested interest in securing a supply of "illegals" to keep the funding coming in.

What the welcome packet ultimately reveals is that any Republican or politician who is interested in restoring a legal process for immigration and cutting off cartel human-smugglers, who takes office in 2022 and 2024, is going to have to start looking at these migrant networks who have lines to big money and depend on illegal aliens for their own interests. Leftists talk of "defunding the police." It's time for others to start talking about defunding the open-borders NGOs, which thrive on illegal border-crossings. Too much time is spent on targeting illegal aliens themselves, who, after all, are simply responding to the incentives dangled in front of them by Joe Biden and this Biden-aligned network of open-borders NGOs. Cut off these networks from federal funding, or at least make them pay for every illegal migrant they enable to make a phony asylum claim, and these enablers would either dry up or move on to more constructive activity serving America's poor and marginalized.

There's a monster network out there; its offerings to illegals are getting lavish; and it only grows more powerful as Biden opens the U.S. border to, at last count, two million illegals in the last year.

