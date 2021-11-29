If you hate it, then you need to pack up and go

Where do we raise these people? It turns out that some people, often the young, don't like Thanksgiving, either.

A student publication at Lehigh University called The Brown and White published an article in early November titled “This is not our land,” calling to attention the so-called “dark history” of Thanksgiving. “This is not our land” is an editorial from Lehigh University’s student publication, The Brown and White, that reminds readers that Americans “reside on stolen land after colonizers - many of whom could potentially be our ancestors- took advantage of the indigneous people and claimed this land as our own.” “English settlers threatened, killed and abused the Native Americans to build a ‘New World’ that was already their own”, the article writes.

No one denies that some Europeans killed and abused Native Americans. At the same time, it's not like the "natives" had due process, freedom of speech, or self government. In fact, the author of the aforementioned message would have been killed on the spot if he had written anything critical of most of the "native" regimes in power at the time.

It's time to start calling on these ignorant fools to study history or just pack up and move their butts somewhere else. We are sick and tired of paying the taxes that fund their student loans or colleges.

A few years ago, there was a popular bumper sticker about loving or leaving America. Well, it's time for some of these people to start leaving and let us enjoy the wonder of this nation that adopted my family years ago.