If Democrats didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all

Donald Trump was president in 2020, and Democrats routinely and relentlessly blamed Trump for every death from COVID.

Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said, "My father and over 300,000 people have lost their lives because of dangerous criminal neglect by Trump and his administration.”

Democrats gleefully repeated Omar’s absurd and infantile claims.

Yet today more Americans have died from COVID under the Biden presidency in 2021 than under the Trump presidency in 2020. Did these Americans lose their lives because of dangerous and criminal neglect by Biden and his administration?

And in the second presidential debate in the fall of 2020, Joe Biden said, “Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

Democrats certainly cheered through their masks in front of their tv screens at home while pumping Purell into their cupped, synthetic glove-protected hands.

Surely Joe Biden, who is now responsible for more COVID deaths than Trump, should not remain as president of the United States of America. Surely the pious and principled Democrats would apply this same standard to Joe and declare that “anyone who is responsible for as many deaths as Joe should not remain president of the United States.”

Democrats have no principles. Their standards are only double standards. Nor do they live in reality.

On Thanksgiving I spoke with an elderly Democrat voter in California who told me that “Florida has the worst COVID cases in the country because they don’t wear masks.” She applauded the virtues of California’s mandatory masking, while she attacked and ridiculed the freedom of Floridians. Unbeknownst to her, Florida reported “the lowest amount of coronavirus cases per capita in the nation.”

Democrats are brazen in their ignorance. They accuse conservatives and Republicans of promoting misinformation and lies when their entire reality is built upon misinformation and lies.

Joe Biden announced last Friday that the US will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in light of the emergence of a new COVID variant.

After Trump announced his travel restrictions from China, Joe Biden tweeted, "We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering.” Democrats parroted the same outrage.

Are Democrats outraged over Joe’s obvious display of xenophobia, racism, and fear-mongering? Or is it only xenophobia when Trump restricts travel? Shameless hypocrisy is a pre-requisite for being a Democrat; one of their most commonly exhibited vices.

If the ‘follow the science’ Democrats support Joe’s sudden Africa travel ban, then surely they are outraged by his open border policy, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of untested potential COVID carrying illegals, who have invaded our country. Or do the ‘follow the science’ Democrats believe that COVID is only transmitted by legal immigrants and tourists via plane? Have Central America and Mexico eradicated the virus? Or do the waters of the Rio Grande have mystical healing powers, which immunize one against the China virus?

After President Trump banned travel from Europe to the United States, Joe tweeted, “banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it.” Are these African countries not part of the world? Are flight bans ineffective when implemented by Trump but effective when implemented by Biden? Is it only racist when Trump bans travel?

Biden says white supremacy is “the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today.”

After Darrell Brooks, an African American BLM terrorist, recently used an SUV to murder 6 innocent Americans and injure more than 60 others at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin I didn’t hear the Democrat cries of black supremacy.

Nor did I hear the Democrat calls for stricter SUV controls; perhaps even outright bans on the exact make and model used as a weapon of war. Where are the Democrat demands to regulate gas tank capacity like they do magazine capacity.

Democrats riot in the streets in violent protests against systemic racism in America. The systemic racism is apparently so bad that a jury composed of 11 white people and only one black juror found three white men guiltyof murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a black man.

Everything the Democrat believes is a lie. But even reality can’t change the mind of the Democrat. Democrats are immune to the truth; hopelessly but willfully discontent in the hellish fantasy they’ve created in their truth-aversed minds.

Sure, Joe is restricting flights to African countries like a racist, xenophobic, fear-monger. Sure, Joe has more blood on his hands than Trump with regard to COVID. Joe even murdered innocent Afghan children in a mistaken drone strike earlier this year. But at least Joe Biden isn’t Donald Trump.

Trump, the out of touch billionaire every Democrat loves to hate once stayed at a Holiday Inn Express in 2016 following a campaign rally in Indianapolis.

Lunch bucket Joe — a man of the people — spent his Thanksgiving at the humble 30 million dollar Nantucket abode of his billionaire friend David Rubenstein. Joe hates billionaires. Democrats hate billionaires. But only Republican billionaires.

But at least there are no mean tweets. Just rampant inflation, an unprecedented supply chain crisis, and sky rocketing energy costs.

And while Trump allegedly had an affair with Stormy Daniels, Biden allegedly showered inappropriately with his own daughter, Ashley. Then again, the source of the shower allegation — Ashley Biden’s diary — is probably just Russian propaganda, like Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Democrats are all vice and no virtue. Their defining traits are hypocrisy, ignorance, and double standards. No self respecting American with an ounce of integrity can continue to call themselves a Democrat.