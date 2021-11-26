Hollywood arrogance: Seth Rogen dismisses car break-ins as 'living in a big city'

To get a whiff of how leftists view the current crime wave engulfing America's blue cities, take a look at the Twitter remarks put out by Hollywood actor and comedian Seth Rogen to another Hollywood character who complained about his car being broken into in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News:

Comedic actor Seth Rogen sparked a Twitter frenzy after he shrugged off Los Angeles criminals breaking into cars, suggesting it's simply part of normal life in a big city. The viral uproar began when the "Knocked Up" star reacted to a tweet from YouTube personality Casey Neistat, who wrote on Wednesday, "so our cars got robbed this morning because Los Angeles is a crime riddled 3rd world s---hole of a city" and expressed gratitude toward the LA Police Department for arresting the criminal and retrieving all the stolen belongings. "Dude I've lived here for over 20 years. You're nuts haha," Rogen reacted. "It's lovely here. Don't leave anything valuable in it. It's called living in a big city." "i can still be mad tho right?" Neistat asked, adding, "feel so violated." "You can be mad but I guess I don't personally view my car as an extension of myself and I've never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to," Rogen responded. "Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat."

What kind of a disgusting response is that? According to Fox, he got ratioed on Twitter and then just kept digging, saying he'd converse with his critics in private "and tell them to go f--- themselves privately. It's a lot more fun."

The main thing it shows is that leftists like Rogen, who are doing quite well for themselves, don't see crime as any sort of crisis. Why Rogen horned in on the other fellow's complaint to spew his indifference to violent crime (and yes, all crime of this sort is violent) is skeevy in itself.

But Rogen's indifference to it also points to another problem — the indifference of the well heeled left to violent crime, particularly given their insulation from it. Rogen is worth tens of millions of dollars based on his Hollywood career and can dispatch an assistant to go buy him another car if necessary.

But crime is hell on normal people, and its natural progression leads to worse things. In a Los Angeles–area mall, during one of the big smash-and-grabs that plagued the area this week, the organized looters took to assaulting the guards. Car break-ins are hell for the little guy, given the costs they incur, and left unchecked, they lead to far worse crimes, based on the broken windows theory of law enforcement. Rogen signaled in this useless tweet that he apparently has no contact or empathy with these little people and the havoc this kind of crime can wreak, especially if it happens day after day, which is an odd thing in a supposed funnyman who relies on laughs from the people as his bread and butter. They say comedy is dead these days in Hollywood, and, well...here we are.

How anyone could sympathize with this privileged princeling of the Hollywood elite is rather beyond human understanding. Very likely, it's based on Rogen's open left-wingery. What's really behind this wave of crime (and I've lived in Los Angeles for 14 years; I experienced only one costly car break-in; it was never like this) is Soros-financed district attorneys who harbor the same Rogen attitude about violent crime and refuse to prosecute criminals. They call it "ending mass incarceration." They call it "criminal justice reform." Los Angeles has a particularly heinous such creature, and he's effectively expressing the same indifference to crime.

It's Rogen's inhuman ideology on display here, and the entire left elite shares it. That's whom he runs with.

Since I didn't know who Rogen is, I looked him up on Wikipedia and learned some telling stuff about him:

What a nasty person. It certainly explains how left-wingery rules his miserable life. Crime — what's crime? The important thing is left-wing district attorneys to a leftist. Too bad the criminals don't discriminate in favor of those like Rogen, who don't mind car break-ins, and leave alone the normal people who do.

