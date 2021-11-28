Higher education diversity officers are not practicing diversity, equity, and inclusion with the Rittenhouse verdict

In his article “School board refuses to allow students to hear from ISIS survivor because it might encourage 'Islamophobia,'” Thomas Lifson asks

Isn't it more offensive to censor the reality of radical orthodox Islam? (snip) If censoring historical reality that may cause a group of students to feel shame or to feel hostility from others is to be the practice, then how about censoring discussion of slavery in the United States? Or, to take a Canadian topic, the treatment of the indigenous population — who are called "First Canadians" — by Europeans?

In a similar vein, this censorship of reality when it conflicts with political correctness as did the unanimous decision by the jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty, not guilty, not guilty of all charges against him has (inevitably), (sadly), (frighteningly) unsurprisingly led to this:

THREAD: Many universities sent out emails or put out statements condemning the jury decision, and offering therapy and safe spaces for those who need help processing

The incomparable Libs of Tik Tok then take their readers on a journey through lefty academia, which includes not only the usual suspects such as San Francisco State University, but covers the entire college spectrum across the entire nation, from elite graduate business schools such as Columbia University's to a local community college such as Oakton Community College in suburban Chicago and everything in between, anywhere in the country, all offering such crippling assistance. Yes, crippling.

And upsetting.

How disturbing is it that so many varied institutions felt the need to offer this type of program? Is it a non solution looking for a problem? A need to justify diversity officers nonacademic presence, which adds to academia's increasingly high overhead? An indication of some students' inability to deal with real diversity or reality? An attempt to propagandize? Or any combination of the preceding?

However, forsaking their highly touted diversity, inclusion, and equity (die) philosophies in practice, apparently there seem to be no schools offering similar help to students, staff and faculty who support the Rittenhouse decision as an example of a correct judicial decision based on clear cut evidence but are reluctant--at best--to publicly state this, rightly fearing the professional, personal, and economic backlash that would inevitably follow. This need for self-censoring is offensive. Minimally, are there any schools publicly offering to protect these quiet dissidents? If not, why not?

Has any institution of higher education offered to help young Rittenhouse, guarantee his safety when he appears on campus? Hmmm.

The National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) --and yes, there is such a professional group--does not appear to be offended by this lack of diversity. And inclusion. And equity. Ditto for the Association of American Colleges and Universities, "a voice and a force for liberal education" (sic!)

The silence speaks loudly.

Photo credit: Quinn Dombrowski CC BY-SA 2.0 license