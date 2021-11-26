Hey, Francis Collins: If you’ve been at the NIH too long, then what about Anthony Fauci?

The NIH’s Chief Pharisee, the monumentally hypocritical Francis Collins, recently announced his resignation from the agency, less than a month after he was called out as a liar by truth-tellers like Professor Richard Ebright of Rutgers University, concerning the NIH’s potential role in the origins of COVID-19.

On Sept. 6, 2021, Ebright, summarizing a series of evidence-filled Tweets, asserted:

“documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology] are untruthful.”

On Oct. 5, Collins announced his retirement as head of the NIH, effective at the end of 2021.

The proximity of Collins’ resignation to the revelations of Ebright and others is obvious.

Nevertheless, Collins gave the following explanation for his retirement:

“I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it's time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future.”

So glad you finally saw the light, Francis. But if the 12 years you served is long enough, what about your buddy and key underling, Tony Fauci?

Fauci has been the almost unfathomably powerful head of the key NIH sub-department NIAID since 1984. Nineteen eighty-four!

Setting aside the Orwellian undertones that particular year evokes, note that 1984 was 37 years ago. In 1984, 2 million Commodore 64 computers were sold, the Soviet Union and the whole Eastern Bloc were intact, and the HIV virus had just been identified.

Hey. Francis, if more than 12 years would be too long for you, then why will Tony still be running NIAID for 37 years and counting – even after you leave?

It gets worse. Fauci has spent almost his entire adult life at NIAID. He started working there in 1968. Nineteen sixty-eight!

1968, for those keeping count, was 52 years ago. 1968 was the year before Woodstock, the year before the moon landing, and the year of the Tet Offensive.

Over that half-century-plus, Fauci transformed himself from a researcher into a grant-funding potentate. According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Fauci exerts direct or indirect control over more than half of all global biomedical research funding. RFK Jr. calls Fauci the J. Edgar Hoover of public health.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Professor Ebright added, in what will someday be recognized as a Tweet-for-the-ages, that:

“The NIH--specifically, Collins, Fauci, and [Lawrence A.] Tabak--lied to Congress, lied to the press, and lied to the public. Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly.”

As the pressure has mounted on Fauci to be held accountable, multiple members of the medical-industrial-complex, including Collins himself, have called for critics of Fauci to be “brought to justice.”

Francis Collins: if anyone on earth has been on the job too long, that person is Anthony Fauci.

And Francis: if you are anything other than the inveterate liar that Professor Ebright and others have so convincingly argued that you are, then you must do more than get out. You must take Tony Fauci with you when you go.

Image: Twitter screen shot