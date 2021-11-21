Four swing district House Dems broke promises to vote for Biden’s social spending monstrosity

Imagine the pressure that was put on the following 4 House moderate Democrats to vote for the Build Back Bankrupt bill that passed last week, when they had made promises to their constituents that it would have to meet certain fiscal parameters before they would vote for it. It didn’t, but they did.

Going into a midterm election in which the president’s party normally loses House seats, they appear to have sworn a political suicide pact. Collin Anderson of the Free Beacon writes of the faithless four:

In September, Rep. Kurt Schrader (D., Ore.) said Biden's bill "would have to be way under $1 trillion" for him to "get remotely interested" in backing it. Less than two months later, Schrader said he was "proud" to pass the $1.75 trillion piece of legislation, which he called "landmark" and "transformational." Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) Henry Cuellar (D., Texas), and Stephanie Murphy (D., Fla.), meanwhile, said they would not support the bill if it was not "fully paid for." But just hours after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office determined the legislation would increase the federal budget deficit by $160 billion, all three Democrats voted to support it.

Riuchard Baehr notes, however, that two of them may be saved. "Each of these 4 is very vulnerable, though Oregon redistricting may protect Schrader. Cuellar is a decent guy -- honest about border issues. Texas redistricting protected vulnerable incumbents from both parties."

Have they been promised administration jobs if they lose their seats? Or were they threatened with something by Nancy Pelosi that made their sacrifice seem worthwhile?

If they choose to run again, their votes surely will be a factor. For example:

American Action Network spokeswoman Cally Perkins said Murphy "broke her word to her constituents, plain and simple." "Congresswoman Murphy knew this bill was far from fully paid for, knew it would make skyrocketing prices worse while raising taxes on middle-class families, and she voted for it anyway," Perkins said in a statement. "Murphy continues to say one thing in Florida and do another in Washington, and her constituents won't soon forget it."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (photo credit: Jack Edwards CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license)

It’s clear that the Democrats are going for broke with their attempt to remake American before vooters get a chance to throw them out. This amounts to a political swindle, since Biden ran as a moderate who could bring us together.

The fate of the Republic. Now rests in the hands of Senators Sinema and Manchin. Imagine the pressure they are under.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky