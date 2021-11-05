First they came for Mike Flynn, but I said nothing...

History repeats itself. History repeats itself. History repeats itself. This is because human nature does not change. This is because power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Today's America reminds us more and more and more of Germany in the early 1930s. With proper credit given to German pastor Martin Niemoller...

– They came after President Trump, but I said nothing because I did not like his tweets.

– They came after the J-6 protesters who have been locked up as political prisoners, but I said nothing because they seemed a little too "unwashed."

– They came after the Founding Fathers, but I said nothing because they're from an age a very long time ago.

– They came after soccer moms at school board meetings, but I said nothing because my kids are already out of school.

– They came after MAGA Nation, but I said nothing because I considered myself a college-educated moderate.

– They came after the Christians/constitutionalists/conservatives in the military, but I said nothing because I never served in uniform.

– They came after the citizens who carry 2A, but I said nothing because guns scare me.

– They came after the police, but I said nothing because none of my family wears blue.

– They came after the EMS/firefighters/nurses, but I said nothing because I was already vaccinated.

– They came after Christian white heterosexual men, but I said nothing because I'm not a Christian white heterosexual man.

– They came after the Evangelicals, but I said nothing because I don't think of myself as that devout.

– They came after Israel's right to exist, but I said nothing because I'm not Jewish.

– They came after the patriots who said the 2020 election was stolen, but I said nothing because I was scared and intimidated.

– They came after writers, authors, .coms, but I said nothing because I don't read negative news that much anymore.

– They came after the blue-collar workers who actually make things and build things, but I said nothing because the slave-labor goods from China were cheaper.

– They came after the farmers, but I said nothing because I thought "climate change" was real.

– They came after Steve Bannon, Mike Flynn, and Roger Stone, but I said nothing because they can afford their own attorneys.

– They came after Governor DeSantis, but I said nothing because I live in Michigan.

– They came after Tucker Carlson, but I said nothing because I don't watch FOX News anymore.

– They came after Coach Jon Gruden, but I said nothing because I don't watch the NFL anymore.

– They came after the unvaccinated, but I said nothing, because I had already taken the vaccine (but really a therapeutic).

– They came after the pastors, the priests, and the rabbis (they came after God ), but I still said nothing. Nothing at all. Not one word.

Now they are coming after me. But there's no one left to speak for me, fight for me, and stand with me. I wish I had stood up, spoken up, and fought when this all first started. Now it's too late. Some lessons of history we never learn. Or we learn too late, again.

