Does Beto O'Rourke think distance from Biden will help his campaign in Texas?

It did not take long for Mr. O'Rourke to distance himself from President Biden — less than a week, to be exact. This is from MSN News:

"This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden, it's not going to be about Donald Trump, it's not going to be about anyone outside of our state," O'Rourke said. "This is going to be about the people of Texas and what the people of Texas want." Anchor Dana Bash followed up, asking if O'Rourke would prefer that Biden did not campaign for him amid poll numbers that show just 35% of Texans support the president. "I'm focused on Texas and on my fellow Texans," O'Rourke said. "Those are the people most important to me. There is no politician, there is no other person from outside of this state who can help change the course of this election for better or for worse."

Well, that's too cute. Beto O'Rourke also took a shot at President Biden on the border problem — an easy shot, given how unpopular the whole thing is. The latest poll is Abbott plus 6 over O'Rourke.

Can Beto distance himself from Beto? I don't think so, because there is too much video, and Governor Abbott will remind us of that.

