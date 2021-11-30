Do you see what I see? Do you hear what I hear?

Sometimes a Christmas song has a life beyond the holiday season. As I watch my favorite crime and whodunit programs, I’m pretty sure I see and hear a deliberate effort to normalize the LFBT agenda.

Among the many Christmas songs frequently played on the radio and heard by many is a song entitled, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” The first verse begins with this:

Said the night wind to the little lamb: “Do you see what I see? Way up in the sky, little lamb Do you see what I see?

The second verse, after repeating the song’s title, continues this way:

Said the little lamb to the shepherd boy: “Do you hear what I hear? Ringing through the sky, shepherd boy Do you hear what I hear?

I’m fond of this song and it recently came to mind in a way that had nothing to do with Christmas. “Do you see what I see?” and “Do you hear what I hear?” now refer to what popular TV programs are promoting. In show after show, there appears to be an agenda—one to soften an image, making all comfortable with the normality of gay relationships. In recent diverse TV series, unrelated to the main plot, gay relationships are inserted in numbers disproportionate to their actual representation in the real population, which is only around 4.5%.

I’m a fan of crime and whodunit programs. Some such programs I’ve watched regularly are Grantchester (PBS), Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC), Law and Order: Organized Crime (NBC), FBI (CBS), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), FBI: International (CBS), and The Equalizer (CBS). There may be others.

Following are synopses of the intrusion of gay relationships in these series:

In Grantchester (British), a detective and Anglican vicar work together to solve murders. The vicar has another priest appointed to his vicarage. He is caught as a homosexual and charged with the crime of indecent acts. The vicar, a young priest, defends him and promotes love while denouncing an Old Testament passage related to the issue as passé while ignoring a New Testament passage that equally addresses both male and female homosexuality.

Image: Television set (with rainbow flag added). Piqsels.

In Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, the newer female detective is a lesbian visiting her partner at Christmas.

In Law and Order: Organized Crime, a former Law and Order: Special Victims Unit detective works for the FBI. His female supervisor is living in a lesbian relationship with a female attorney.

In the original FBI series (there are three), the felon, a Black preacher, was discovered to be secretly gay and one of the FBI detectives ensured him it was okay.

In the FBI: Most Wanted series, a female detective is living in a lesbian relationship with another female attorney.

In the FBI: International series, a suspect who was gay (as was the victim) focused on his living in fear of being outed but was exonerated so that the crime became a hate crime.

Lastly, in The Equalizer series starring Queen Latifah as the Equalizer, the aunt with whom she lives and who takes care of her daughter received a visitor. The visitor showed the aunt a drawing of another Black woman and asked the aunt if she recognized it. The aunt admitted to recognizing it but denied that she was the artist. She eventually admits the sketch was of a past lesbian partner who had rejected an “in-the-closet” life and decided to marry a man. The visitor was the past lover’s daughter.

Perhaps now it can be understood why “Do you see what I see?” and “Do you hear what I hear?” came to mind. There seem to be subtle, but prominent, purposeful insertions in these diverse programs, so much so that it’s difficult not to discern an agenda. Both visuals and audios promote such relationships.

The message I see and hear is clear: If something is accepted or embraced as normal, it’s okay, isn’t it? There is no room for disapproval.

Let’s face it: If we are exposed often enough to certain images, they become ingrained in psyches as normative. Isn’t that what happened when sex scenes became explicit or men and women would meet one day and end up in bed together that same night?

Television programs appear to be a driving force in propagandizing America’s sexual morality. Do you see what I see? Do you hear what I hear? Be alert. Be discerning.