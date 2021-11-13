COVID-19 mandates: When will we ever be free?

The outlook for achieving herd-immunity as regards the coronavirus is “very complicated,” according to Dr. Jefferson Jones, a medical officer on the CDC’s COVID-19 Epidemiology Task Force. “Thinking that we’ll be able to achieve some kind of threshold where there’ll be no more transmission of infections may not be possible,” Jones acknowledged recently to members of a panel that advises the CDC on vaccines. He noted that none of the vaccines have proved reliable at blocking transmission of the virus, and that recent evidence has also made clear that the immunity provided by the vaccines can wane in a matter of months. Jones said this means that, even if vaccination were universal, the coronavirus would very likely continue to spread.

Remember January 2019? The beginning of that new year now seems as if it was decades ago, not a mere 34 months past. Most of us didn’t fully realize then that we were living in the halcyon days of U.S. energy independence, record low unemployment, historically stout GDP growth, relatively stable relations with our potential adversaries… and that we were freer than we would ever be again. (Would that we could go back in time and party like it was 2019.)

Perhaps we would sing a verse from a Zac Brown Band song:

Just as free Free as we’ll ever be Just as free Free as we’ll ever be And ever be

Just a month or two after that the “pandemic” hit. We were told we just needed to take unusual precautions for a short while. “Two weeks to flatten the curve” should do it, the “experts” said. Stay in your dwellings for two weeks or so. That’s not so bad, is it?

Two weeks or so went by and the experts cried “that’s not enough.” Our rulers told us we shouldn’t leave our abodes unless absolutely necessary until further notice. We should wipe down and disinfect every single store-bought item we brought into our homes. Many of us were then informed that our jobs weren’t “essential,” even though they sure as hell were to us. We were told to smother our mouths and noses with masks and stay at least six feet away from other disease carriers people. And that we couldn’t enjoy the holidays with our families or attend weddings and funerals.

But, they said, there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. Once we get a vaccine, then we can corral the coronavirus and life can return to normal. Many did not see that they smirked while they said this, fingers crossed behind their backs. As they lived their lives as usual.

After the “vaccines” appeared, they told us that when 70% or so of us were vaccinated, we would achieve herd-immunity and the pandemic would be near an end. And then they (Dr. Fauci) said, “well, maybe when 80 or 85 percent of Americans are vaccinated we will achieve herd-immunity. Or 90 percent.”

And now, the CDC and the “experts” are telling us that, what with the quickly flagging efficacy of the vaccines and the emerging new mutations such as the Delta Variant that they have brought about, we might never be able to achieve herd-immunity. (And our global rulers chuckle slyly to themselves, a gleam in their eyes.)

Al Stewart wrote a remarkably poignant song, “Roads To Moscow,” about a Russian soldier who comes home at the end of World War II after having helped liberate Germany. Despite his fighting for the Motherland for four brutal years, his superiors are suspicious of what he thought of “the West,” even in the form of the Nazi-run Third Reich, and they send him off to a re-education camp instead of thanking him for his service and treating him as a hero. Sickeningly, this actually happened to many Soviet soldiers. It is historical fact.

The song concludes:

And I wonder when I'll be home again and the morning answers ‘never.’

And the evening sighs and the steely, Russian skies go on

Forever...

Why do I bring this up?

You tell me. When will we be free again?

Our rulers answer: “never.”