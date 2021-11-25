Comrade Omarova's nomination crashes and burns as five Dem senators announce opposition to her appointment as comptroller of the currency

The radicals who tell Joe Biden what to do as president overreached when they had him nominate Saule Omarova as comptroller of the currency, a powerful regulator of the banking system. The émigré from Soviet-era Kazakhstan, a Lenin Scholar at Moscow State University, earned a credential as a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, while also earning the credential of thief for an arrest for shoplifting in Madison, demonstrating contempt for private property. Naturally, she ended up as a professor.

That contempt, along with a Soviet commissar's view of private enterprise, when she expressed a desire to starve oil and gas producers of capital and drive them into bankruptcy, made it difficult for Democrat senators in swing states to vote for her confirmation.

Then there was her plan, expressed in an academic paper, to sweep bank deposits into the Federal Reserve Bank, all the better "for generating, modulating, and allocating financial resources in a democratic economy — the People's Ledger." My colleague Monica Showalter suspects that senators started hearing from constituents who did not want "the People's Ledger" to hold on to their financial resources and possibly loot them for public purposes like controlling inflation or redirecting capital into politically favored hands like Solyndra.

During Senate confirmation hearings, she claimed that her academic papers were just exploratory thoughts, even though she called them a "blueprint."



YouTube screen grab.

I got a bad case of the willies watching her testimony and affect as she spoke. She seemed to have the humorless attitude of a commissar, the robotic, inhumane stance of someone who could just as easily tell you why removing you to a concentration camp is the best solution for everyone.

Axios broke the story of the five Democrats who let it be known that they would join the 50 Republican senators in torpedoing her nomination.

In phone call on Wednesday, Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), all members of the Senate Banking Committee, told Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) — the panel's chairman — of their opposition. They're joined in opposing her by Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

All five are from states where a GOP opponent would have at least a fighting chance running against them, and no doubt feared that a vote to confirm her would be used against them if they ran for re-election.

Rather than learn a lesson, the nameless White House sources who spoke to Axios (and Bloomberg) off the record refuse to concede her inappropriateness for the powerful position:

· "The White House continues to strongly support her historic nomination," a White House official told Axios. · "Saule Omarova is eminently qualified for this position," the official said. "She has been treated unfairly since her nomination with unacceptable red-baiting from Republicans like it's the McCarthy era."

Senator Elizabeth Warren continues to support her, perhaps confusing Omarova's high cheekbones for Native American heritage. Or perhaps because she likes the idea of a Lenin Scholar regulating banks.