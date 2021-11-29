Biden's travel ban on Southern African countries is unscientific by any standards and racist by Democrat standards

Back in February 2020, Joe Biden was among the Democrats who labelled the travel restrictions on China imposed by President Donald Trump as xenophobic. Biden tweeted back then.

"We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency."

This was despite the fact that the virus had clearly originated from China. Back then there was no understanding about Covid19. There were even rumours that the virus was deadly and incurable. There was also no medicines or vaccine available. The cures were based on some educated guesses of experienced medical professionals.

It was made absolute sense to block travels from China merely to contain the spread until further information about the virus, its impact and its cure were available.

It was a common-sense move. Much like, disinviting someone with the common cold to a dinner party at your home. It is nothing to do with the ethnicity of the guest, you merely want to keep yourself and your guests safe from any infections.

A president of a nation has a duty to place the well-being of his citizens before anybody else.

When President Trump expanded the travel restrictions to others countries following the rapid spread of Covid19, Biden again lead the charge of bigotry.

Biden had tweeted:

“Trump further diminished the U.S. in the eyes of the world by expanding his travel ban. This new ‘African Ban,’ is designed to make it harder for black and brown people to immigrate to the United States. It’s a disgrace, and we cannot let him succeed.”

Biden even connected it with Trump’s “Muslim Ban” that applied travel restrictions to those coming from the countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen that are known sponsors and havens of terrorism. Biden seemed to forget that this idea originated from the Obama administration.

That was then!

Following the news of the recent variant of Covid-19 known as Omicron last week, Biden decided to impose a travel ban on Southern African countries such as South Africa where the strand was discovered, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. Biden stated in a White House press release:

“I was briefed by my chief medical advisor, Dr. Fauci, and the members of our COVID response team, about the Omicron variant, which is spreading through Southern Africa. As a precautionary measure, until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advise.”

Biden discusses the travel ban with reporters while on vacation in Nantucket

YouTube screengrab

South Africa complained it is being punished instead of applauded for their discovery of Omicron and informing the world about it.

"The world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it," said Professor Tulio de Oliveira, the Durban-based scientist leading efforts to understand the new variant.

In a series of tweets, de Oliveira said that South Africa has been "very transparent with scientific information and that they did this to protect South Africa and the world"

The Democrats in the media (also knowns as the US mainstream media) covered it as a necessary step; there was no a smidgen of protest or concern.

We thus revisit an age-old rule that a Democrat can never be racist.

It doesn’t matter that since its founding in 1829, the Democrat party has fought every civil rights initiative.

The Democrats defended slavery that lead to the Civil War and even opposed Reconstruction. The Democrats founded the Ku Klux Klan. The Democrats imposed segregation and fought vehemently to retain the disgraceful practice.

These are perfect instances of systemic racism that the Democrats cannot stop talking about.

Let’s not forget Biden’s utterance on the campaign trail.

When African-American radio host Charlamagne tha God asked Biden about his plans to uplift the Black community, Biden snapped back with "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

In other words, be quiet and show unconditional loyalty to your master -- don’t you dare question us.

Unsurprisingly, the Democrats in the media didn’t react to Biden’s remarks that would have been branded racist if it had been said by a Republican.

Back to the travel ban, clearly, Biden and Fauci, who keep talking about the importance of science, understand very little of its principles. The is a clear distinction between a virus originating from a country such as South Africa and epidemiologists in a country such as South Africa discovering a new variant of the virus that already existed before.

There was a spike in panic buying in China at the beginning of the month, when the Chinese government urged families to stock up on essential supplies in case of emergencies. This should provide a hint about the origins of Omicron.

It is unwise and unscientific of Biden and Fauci to believe they can stop the spread of this variant with merely a blanket ban on countries in southern Africa. The virus has most likely found its way across the world. If there has to be a ban, it should be applied to each and every country across the world. It also raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

To sum it up Biden's travel ban on Southern African countries is unscientific by any standards and racist by Democrat standards.

Perhaps the Republican will speak up now?