Biden's Soviet-values bank nominee, Saule Omarova, has been busted for shoplifting at T.J. Maxx

As we often say about Joe Biden, he knows how to pick 'em.

So now we have the revelation from the Washington Free Beacon that the Soviet-honored, Soviet-educated Saule Omarova, who wants to nationalize your bank account for the state, has a record as a petty thief.

Saule Omarova, whom Biden tapped to serve as Comptroller of the Currency, was arrested after she was caught stuffing $214 worth of clothes, shoes, cologne, and belts in her purse at a T.J. Maxx in Madison, Wis., in May 1995. Omarova was 28 years old at the time and studying for her doctorate at the University of Wisconsin. Omarova is slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee for her confirmation hearing Thursday. If confirmed, Omarova will oversee regulation of the country's banking system. The police report, published by the American Accountability Foundation, could get her into further hot water with Senate Republicans who say she supports radical economic policies.

You can't make this stuff up.

It's been awhile since we've heard of a presidential nominee with that kind of a police record, although of course, we have seen other kinds of 'awful' from the Biden team of champions, such as that character now managing federal land who aided eco-terrorists.

Now we have a petty thief to regulate banks.

You have to wonder a lot of things about that, too.

She got caught stealing more than $200 worth of merchandise, and we know that most of the time, shoplifters don't get caught. How many other things did she shoplift from assorted retail stores? Will she answer that question at her confirmation hearings in Congress?

Meanwhile, where's her contrition for it? The Biden administration claims it was all a "misunderstanding," which is weird stuff -- did the young Soviet immigrant at the time think the goods were free for the taking in America? That's a little laughable given that the Soviet immigrants we know, the ones who fled communism to get away from it, not to bring it to the states, would never dream of such a thing. But she was a little different from such immigrants.

Or was it a matter of her bringing in her Soviet values to the states, which seems distinctly likely. We know that rampant theft was common in the Soviet Union given the corroding impact of communism on the human psyche and the incentives it presented, given that no one who was honest or industrious was ever rewarded. Only thieves gained in that system, so there were a lot of thieves. Factory workers would pilfer supplies, retail workers would hoard foodstuffs for their favorites, bureaucrats would demand a little baksheesh to cut through the Soviet cement wall of red tape and theft and corruption were shot through the system, amounting to a way of life, according to Konstantin Simis, (father of scholar Dmitri Simes) whose "U.S.S.R.: Secrets of a Corrupt Society" was one of the most revealing books I've ever read about how the Soviet Union worked. His last chapter, I recall, was called "The Corrupted People."

Sure, it's easy to dismiss that rather large shoplifting incident in Wisconsin as a youthful indiscretion. The Bidenites are trying to do that and foist her into power over us as bank regulator. After all, a bank regulator with a shoplifting record shouldn't alarm anyone, should it? There's a reason bankers have such strict ethical standards for hire in the private sector, but the Bidenites expect Congress to lower the bar and let her sail on through anyway, which actually tells us a lot about Joe and his standards.

Has she changed any? Could that be a mitigating factor? Probably not, given that she's advocating nationalization of banks on the Soviet model and was rewarded well by Soviet society for her Marxist college thesis, which won her a Lenin scholarship and oodles of honors in her home country. She also advocates bankrupting energy companies and a lot of other things that support communist values. She then comes to the states and starts stealing shoes? Either she hated the system in the states, hated the idea of paying for anything herself, brought in a mindset that stealing is how things get done, or something else in her ethical development got stunted. The age of 28 is far from the impulse age of a teenager, it's definitely the age of a fully formed adult well past teenage impulsiveness.

It's kind of mind-boggling to think about a bank controller with this kind of record which would likely disqualify her for a job at a corner bank.

Now the Bidenites are putting her up for the federal comptroller of the currency. Heaven help us if she gets in.

